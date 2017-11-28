JUST IN: Parly expels five MPs

November 28, 2017 Headlines, Top Stories

Herald Reporter — Parliament of Zimbabwe today expelled five legislators after the ruling ZANU-PF notified the august House that they no longer represent the interests of the party. The five affected members are Ignatious Chombo (Zvimba North),Saviour Kasukuwere (Mount Darwin South), Professor Jonathan Moyo (Tsholotsho North), Kudzanayi Chipanga (Makoni West) and Mandiitawepi Chimene (Makoni South).
Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Cde Mabel Chinomona said by operation of the law, the constituencies are now vacant.

Cde Saviour Kasukuwere

Saviour Kasukuwere

Prof Jonathan Moyo

Prof Jonathan Moyo

Chombo and Chipanga

More to follow . . .
Pin It

Related Posts

  • MaDube (PHD)

    Let us now see if the people of Tsholotsho really love Jonso.