JUST IN: Parly expels five MPs

Herald Reporter — Parliament of Zimbabwe today expelled five legislators after the ruling ZANU-PF notified the august House that they no longer represent the interests of the party. The five affected members are Ignatious Chombo (Zvimba North),Saviour Kasukuwere (Mount Darwin South), Professor Jonathan Moyo (Tsholotsho North), Kudzanayi Chipanga (Makoni West) and Mandiitawepi Chimene (Makoni South).

Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Cde Mabel Chinomona said by operation of the law, the constituencies are now vacant.

More to follow . . .