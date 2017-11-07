JUST IN: Mat South recommends expulsion of Mohadi, 14 others

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu

ZANU- PF Matabeleland South Province this Tuesday afternoon endorsed President Mugabe’s decision to relieve former Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa of his duties. The province recommended the expulsion of 15 senior party members who include Cdes Kembo Mohadi, his estranged wife Tambudzani, Abednico Ncube and Obedingwa Mguni for cavorting with the former VP.

Mat South also recommended that First Lady, Dr Grace Mugabe, be appointed as one of the country’s two Vice Presidents.

More to follow . . .