JUST IN: Mat South recommends expulsion of Mohadi, 14 others

November 7, 2017 Headlines, Top Stories
Hon Kembo Mohadi

Hon Kembo Mohadi

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu

ZANU- PF Matabeleland South Province this Tuesday afternoon endorsed President Mugabe’s decision to relieve former Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa of his duties. The province recommended the expulsion of 15 senior party members who include Cdes Kembo Mohadi, his estranged wife Tambudzani, Abednico Ncube and Obedingwa Mguni for cavorting with the former VP.

Mat South also recommended that First Lady, Dr Grace Mugabe, be appointed as one of the country’s two Vice Presidents.

More to follow . . .
Pin It

Related Posts

  • jojo

    if Gire fires all over 70s from governmental positions, she gets my vote. Go on Grace stir the pot and retire all the old guard. The country needs a new level of thinking and direction

    • succuba

      Including all those over 92?

  • jojo

    just get rid of all the pensioneers

  • succuba

    @HERALD ONLINE

    why are the comments closed on the…

    LATEST: Women’s League backs Dr Mugabe for VP

    …story?

    Are you following orders?