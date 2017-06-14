Journalist Muguwu dies

Sharon Muguwu

Tawanda Marwizi Herald Reporter

Daily News entertainment reporter Sharon Muguwu has died. She was 28. Muguwu succumbed to leukaemia at Parirenyatwa Hospital yesterday.

Leukemia is a cancer of the blood. Her father Mr Noel Muguwu described Sharon’s death as a blow to the family. “Sharon was humble and we have lost a pillar to the family,” he said.

Mr Muguwu said they had hoped for her recovery. “She fought her battle and we all thought she would recover but God has grabbed her from us. I am at a loss for words,” he said.

He said burial arrangements would be announced in due course though he wanted her to be buried at his rural home. “We are still to make a decision but it is my desire for her to be buried at our rural home (Sadza),” he said.

Daily News group editor Stanley Gama expressed shock at Sharon’s demise, describing her as a hard worker. “She was a great reporter who worked tirelessly in the entertainment sector. We thought she would recover, but she failed. It is so devastating and I am at loss of words,” he said.

Muguwu joined Daily News in 2011. She was diagnosed with cancer early this year.

Mourners are gathered at house number 9502, Southlea Park, Harare.