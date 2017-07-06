Journalist Chese-Msowa dies

Tawanda Marwizi Arts Correspondent—

Journalist and The Herald arts correspondent Sophia Chese Msowa has died. She was 27. Chese-Msowa was pronounced dead upon arrival at Musami Hospital in Murehwa after a short illness. Her sister, Sharon Chese described her death as a blow to the family. “Sophie was humble and we have lost a pillar to the family,” she said.

Sharon said her sister’s illness was short and they were hopeful she would recover.

“Sophie’s illness was short and it is just unfortunate that she lost a lot of blood,” she said.

“We thought she would recover, but we have lost her. She was pronounced dead upon arrival at Musamhi Hospital,” she said.

Burial arrangements will be announced today.

“Sophie was married and our parents are in consultation with the husband, but she is likely to be buried here in Juru on Friday,” said Sharon.

Chese-Msowa joined The Voice in 2012 after completing her journalism studies at the Christian College of Southern Africa.

She joined The Herald in 2015 and worked for the newspaper until the time of her untimely death.

Several journalists, musicians and arts stakeholders were sending their condolence messages to the Chese family yesterday

Mourners are gathered at house number 1348 Juru New Stands at Juru Growth Point.

She is survived by her husband Emmanuel Msowa and a nine-month-old son.