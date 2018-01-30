Jilted man hangs self

Rutendo Rori Correspondent

A 20-year-old love-smitten Goromonzi man last week committed suicide by hanging himself after his love proposal to an older woman was rejected. Dione Govere’s body was found hanging from a roof beam in Venencia Mukunza’s (34) bedroom, who had rejected him because he was too young for her.

Mashonaland East provincial police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Tendai Mwanza confirmed the incident yesterday and said investigations were still underway.

“I can confirm that we received a sad report of a 20-year-old man, who committed suicide because he had been rejected by a 34-year-old woman,We are still investigating the matter to get more information.” It is alleged that on January 23, at around 4am, Govere went to Plot 15, Gadner Farm to see Mukunza, to whom he was proposing love.

Mukunza woke up and told him that he was too young to be in love with her. She later left him in her bedroom and went for a church service. After two hours, Mukunza returned home and found Govere’s body hanging from the roof beam in her bedroom. She reported the matter to the police, who attended the scene and carried Govere’s body to Goromonzi District Hospital for post-mortem.