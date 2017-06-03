Jere still believes

Grace Chingoma Senior Sports Reporter

CAPS United president Farai Jere believes his team will learn their lessons from the shock 2-4 thrashing they suffered in the CAF Champions League yesterday and emerge stronger for the remainder of the adventure.

The Green Machine crashed to a stunning loss in their fortress at the hands of Libyan side Al Ahli Tripoli at the National Sports Stadium.

The two sides clash again in Tunisia on the weekend of 20 to 21 June. “The way we started the match is something we shouldn’t have done. We conceded early goals which we shouldn’t have let in,” he said.

“But you can see that we managed to gather ourselves, which was a very positive thing to do although it was too late. “It is still game on. We have learnt one or two things in this match. If there is any one match which we really learnt something then it is this one.

“I am sure all that will help us going forward. “Ant team can be beaten at home and we just need to change the approach of which I am confident that will be the case in the next match.”

He also blamed injuries. “Dennis (Dauda) and Edmore (Sibanda), you could see they were missed. But we will recover from this setback and certainly bounce back,” said Jere.

Former CAPS United forward Alois Bunjira also backed the team to bounce back. “Obviously, like any other CAPS United fan I am disappointed. We lost it in the first half. Those goals, we could have avoided them.

“The communication between the defenders and the goalkeeper was not okay. It was not a matter of that team being good. “But we saw it in the second half that the team can be beaten. The Algerian team which we beat was playing better than this team. “I still believe we have a team that can win away and beat this team in Tunisia. We are still in it,” said Bunjira.

CAPS United board member responsible for supporters Abraham Kawadza said it was still game on. “I think we allowed them to score too many goals in the first half. We gave them too much respect and room. That 3-0 deficit in the first half was not good.

“But we did not give up and the struggle is still on. We are still in it and not giving up,” he said.