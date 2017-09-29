Jealous ‘suitor’ stabs rival over prostitute

Victor Maphosa Herald Reporter

A Harare man appeared in court on Tuesday for allegedly stabbing a Hatcliffe rival over a sex worker. Ephraim Gumbo (26) appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Elisha Singano facing attempted murder charges.

He was remanded to October 20 on $50 bail. Allegations are that on September 3 this year, Tafadzwa Nohumba went to Takarangana Nightclub in Hatcliffe, Harare, where he met Valentine Marenga, a prostitute.

It is alleged that Nohumba solicited for sex from Marenga and they agreed to spend the night at her place for $10. The court heard that Nohumba and Marenga left for the latter’s residence and around midnight, Gumbo and his accomplice, only identified as Godknows, who is still at large, arrived at Marenga’s house where they demanded that she opens the door.

Gumbo, who is alleged to be Marenga’s regular client, threatened to break the door if she refused to open it. When Marenga opened the door Gumbo and Godknows charged at Nohumba with knives while he was sleeping on the bed and stabbed him.

Nohumba suffered deep cuts on the left leg, forehead and right hand. He was rushed to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals for treatment. A complaint was lodged with police, who carried out investigations that led to Gumbo’s arrest.