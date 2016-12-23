Jammeh vows to stay

December 22, 2016

Yahya_Jammeh_1368790cBANJUL. — Gambian President Yahya Jammeh vowed to stay in power when his mandate ends in January, defying calls from West African leaders to hand over to the winner of a December 1 election. Regional bloc ECOWAS hopes diplomacy can persuade Jammeh to step down but has also warned it would take “all necessary actions” to resolve the impasse.Neighbouring Senegal indicated, however, that military action would be a last resort.

“I am not a coward. My right cannot be intimidated and violated. This is my position. Nobody can deprive me of that victory except the Almighty Allah,” Jammeh, who took power in a 1994 coup, said on state television late on Tuesday.

“The ECOWAS meeting was a formality. Before they came, they had already said Jammeh must step down. I will not step down,” he said, referring to a mediating visit by West African leaders to Banjul last week.

Jammeh’s rebuff places president-elect Adama Barrow in a vulnerable position. He is due to formally end his rival’s 22-year rule when he is inaugurated on January 19 in a ceremony that West African leaders say they will attend.

ECOWAS has pledged to provide security for Barrow but bodyguards have not yet arrived.

His unexpected victory and Jammeh’s initial announcement that he would step down was greeted with joy.

It quickly became a test of regional mettle, though, when Jammeh reversed course on December 9, asserting that he was cheated and would challenge the result in Gambia’s supreme court.

In a show of support for Jammeh’s legal challenge, the president of the African Bar Association Hannibal Uwaifo met with him late on Tuesday and in a broadcast statement called for his case to be heard, fetching resounding applause.

ECOWAS has mandated Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari to mediate.

ECOWAS deployed troops to Liberia and Sierra Leone during civil wars in the 1990s, setting a precedent for possible regional intervention. It also sent forces to Mali in 2013.

On the other hand, regional African organisations including the African Union have a patchy record when it comes to putting pressure on leaders in the wake of disputed elections.

Human rights groups say Jammeh’s government has arrested, tortured and killed perceived opponents.

A first step for raising pressure on Jammeh and his immediate circle once the handover date passes might be targeted sanctions by ECOWAS, the United Nations, United States and European Union, diplomats said.

These could involve a travel ban. Diplomats say ECOWAS would probably seek approval from the UN Security Council, of which Senegal is a non-permanent member, for the use of force.

Senegal, which has a history of stormy relations with Gambia and once sent troops there during a 1981 coup, is a likely candidate for leadership of any African intervention force given its position as Gambia’s only territorial neighbour.

In the interim, it may be possible to defuse the situation by offering Jammeh asylum, probably in Morocco or Saudi Arabia, diplomats said.

Barrow is already grappling with preparations for governing. One crucial task is securing the support of security forces who have seized the electoral commission since the vote. — Reuters.
  • Symbol

    That’s the problem with African leaders and we know who the bad teacher is.

  • Piankhi

    Jammeh is a foo. So what happens when Supreme Court rules against him. Is he still going to continent this insane behavior. The people have spoken. Your time is over. It was okay when he was controlling the last 5 elections. But now his game is over. This is the problem with African leaders. They have become Egomaniacs and lovers of themselves. Just as you see in Zimbabwe. When you want to impress on your people an idiologies of your own will and ideals past your time you are a dictator. You need change for the next generation to create and build for their time. We see this in DRC, Zimbabwe, East African countries, etc. But they keep preaching Democracy which is the will of the people. These leaders will suffer long term and their families will suffer because of the selfishness. Yes there are colonial powers still trying to hang on in Africa, but the youth and next generation are well educated and know well enough what they will not let happen again. These leaders of decades minds have decayed and now live in their own world with corrupt appointees playing their roles to profit from the stupidity of these leaders. Africa and the AU really can change if they have the will. It should be a mandate within the AU on term limits within African countries. It can be done. I look forward to great things in Africa. One thing these long time so called leaders cannot beat is time. And their time has run out. This is about the Indigenous African people of this continent. Not an individual. And they will soon find out the will of the people will always win at the end.

    • Loud Speaker

      The fool is you who thinks this goon will take a blind bit of notice the rulings of the supreme court lol! Perhaps you forget how he became leader?

  • Gamatox Mutasa

    Typical African.Its a shame really

  • Loud Speaker

