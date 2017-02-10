Jah Prayzah takes Muridzo to Mutare

Arts Correspondent—

Fun-loving people in Mutare are set to get refreshing night as Jah Prayzah and Andy Muridzo converge for a show at Platinum (formerly Pick and Save) tonight. This is one of the first shows lined for the two musicians who recently signed their Military Touch Movement deal to work together. The two are expected to sample their new collaboration that will feature on Muridzo album “Tichambotenderera”.

Keen Mushapaidze who is Jah Prayzah’s manager said they were taking their movement to other cities. “This is the first time to perform in Mutare together and that show will give people a true picture of what is on the ground,” he said.

He said the collaboration was already done and they will play it at the show. “Working together as musicians is the way forward. We want to bring a fresh dimension to the music industry,” he said.

Gift Petro who manages Muridzo said they were sampling songs from their new album that will be released on March 22. “We are taking our works forward and the album is going to speak volumes about Muridzo,” he said.

Owner of the venue Dr Isau Mupfumi who is Dangamvura-Chikanga legislator said the two musicians have shown determination to take music forward. “They are here for business and their recent unity shows they want to take music forward. So that makes life easy for us promoters because we no longer have the headache to try and solve issues in bringing the artistes together,” he said.

Dr Mupfumi said they have done their homework in making sure they prepare adequately for the show. “We appreciate what God is doing to us. Rains are coming but we have made sure our patrons are very safe. Besides the usual covered area we have set up tents so that people enjoy the music without disturbance,” he said.

On Saturday Club Veritas in Harare hosts Andy Muridzo in a pre-Valentine show. Edward Mutukwa of Club Veritas said they were looking forward to the show. On Sunday Jah Prayzah will have a show at Extra Mile Leisure Spot.

He makes a grand return at the venue where he last performed in December last year. Event organisers said they were happy to be hosting the musician after a long time. “He has not performed here for long and his coming back will be great,” he said.