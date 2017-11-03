Jah Prayzah goes to Marondera. . . Jairos Jiri Band returns to limelight

Arts Correspondent

Contemporary musician Jah Prayzah who is still smarting from a series of misfortunes stages a bash at Legends Sports Dinner in Marondera on Saturday. Jah Prayzah who was stoned by mourners at his former bouncer’s funeral on Tuesday in Harare and also got a rude awakening from his fans in Masvingo and Harare over the weekend, seeks to prove that he is still the same man at the show. His manager Keen Mushapaidze said they would go ahead with the show and fans should just expect fireworks.

“We last performed in Marondera in March early this year and we are going there again. Let’s forget what happened this week and focus on the show,” he said.

Award-winning promoter Daniel Masaiti said it was important to note that musicians also had their highs and lows.

“Everyone including musicians has their highs and lows but the most important thing is we need to support him during this time. I am happy that he is ready for the show,” he said.

Masaiti said he drove all the way to Harare to ascertain if the musician was ready for the big day.

“He is okay and very strong. We have beefed up our security here so that they won’t be any problems,” he said.

Meanwhile, Jairosi Jiri band returns on showbiz with their first show slated for Club Joy Centre Machipisa tonight. The band rose to fame years back under the leadership of the late Paul Matavire. Following his death, no one was willing to take up the task until the organisation agreed to give Steward Njodo curatorship of the band. Njodo could not be drawn into commenting further, saying it was still work in progress.

“What I can only say is we have our songs and we will also play songs by Paul Matavire. Our group has nine members so far that’s all I can say for now,” he said.

Club Joy Centre owner David Mudzudzu said he was happy with the return of the group on local showbiz.