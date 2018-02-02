Jah Prayzah dominates Nama nominees

Arts Correspondent

High-flying musician Mukudzei Mukombe aka Jah Prayzah is dominating upcoming National Merit Awards with nominations in three categories. Running in its 17th edition, the event will take place on February 17 at Reps Theatre in Belgravia.

The most contentious battle is between undeniably man of the moment Jah Prayzah and urban grooves musician Trevor Dongo who clash in the Outstanding Male Musician category together with X-Q. The two also lock horns in Outstanding Album category with their respective albums “Kutonga Kwaro” and “Beyond”.

The “Kutonga Kwaro” hit-maker has also been nominated in the Outstanding Song of the Year category for the song “Ndini Ndamubata”, where it is competing with Ammara Brown’s “Akiliz” and “Pamamonya Ipapo” by Soul Jah Love. Ammara is also competing with gospel artist Janet Manyowa and Selmor Mtukudzi in the Outstanding Female Musician category.

Visually-impaired actress Edith Masango has been nominated in the Outstanding Actress under Theatre category for her role in “Narratives from the Dark” and is battling with Charlene Mangweni in “The Incident” and “Nomvuyiso Mabi” in Double Funeral

According to Nama chairperson Professor Ruby Magosvongwe the adjudicators bemoaned lack of creativity in the quality and quantity of work submitted to them under dance, film and music.

“Most submissions of music videos lack imagination and creativity. Many artists do not invest in hiring producers as they prefer to produce and direct the filming of the video by themselves. This compromised the quality of the submitted film product.

“Most traditional dance practitioners are not creating new works that are evident of innovation and creativity,” she said.

Below is the full list of the nominees

1. SPOKEN WORD AWARDS

Outstanding Poet

Tinashe Tafirenyika

Shingirai Manyengavana

Mercy Dhliwayo

Special Mention

Takesure Taringana

Outstanding Comedian

Tinaye Chiketa

Samantha Kureya aka Gonyeti

Mandlenkosi Mathe aka D Comedian

2. LITERARY ARTS AWARDS

Outstanding First Creative Published Works

Blooming Lilies by Dean Murinda [Pen Featherz Media]

Nei? By Lazarus Sauti [Royalty Books]

Ndofa Ndisina Mwana by Jesca Rushwaya-Marwiro [ZPH]

Outstanding Children’s Book

Paradise Stories by Eve Nyemba-Mazando

Nomvundla and the Chilli Eating Contest by Fortune Tazvivinga

The Magician by Aleck Kaposa[Essential Books]

Outstanding Fiction

Moving On by Jane Morris (editor) [AmaBooks]

Survivors Café by Stanley Mushava [Underclass Books & Films]

Live Like an Artist by David Mungoshi [Bhabhu Books]

Special Mention

Tsvura Ngoko by Ishmail Penyai

3. THEATRE AWARDS

Outstanding Actor

Gift Chakuvinga in Double Funeral

Leonard Phiri in Ihloka

Julian Tshuma in Double Funeral

Outstanding Actress

Charlene Mangweni in The Incident

Nomvuyiso Mabi in Double Funeral

Edith Masango in Narratives from the Dark

Outstanding Theatrical Production

The Incident directed by Elizabeth ‘Zaza’ Muchemwa

Double Funeral directed by Thulani Mbambo

Ihloka directed by Matesu Dube

Outstanding Director

Zaza Muchemwa for The Incident

Thulani Mbambo for Double Funeral

Matesu Dube for Ihloka

4. DANCE AWARDS

Outstanding Female Dancer

Ndomupeishe Chipendo in Kutamba Zve

Melany Carruthers in Southern Soul

Yeukai Zinyoro in Variety

Outstanding Male Dancer

McIntosh Jerahuni in Fullstop

Malcom E. Chirove in LA Puissance

Sean Mambwere in Online

Outstanding Dance Group

Afro Dance

Breakthrough Productions

M & M Dance Factory

Special Mention

Ezimnyama Dance Ensemble

Outstanding Choreographer

Sean Mambwere — Online

Melany Carruthers — Southern Soul

Malcom E. Chirove — LA Puissance

5. VISUAL ARTS AWARDS

Outstanding 2 Dimensional Work

Twisted Yoke Ropes by Webster Mubayirenyi

Iwe Neni Tine Basa by Calvin Chimutuwah

AU Logo Design by Quentine Nyoni

Outstanding 3 Dimensional Work

Dudu Manhenga by Josiah Chigondora

Loving Memories by Gift Chimufombo

Proud of my Hair by David White

Outstanding Mix Media Work

Recurring Success by Munyaradzi Mazarire

Madam Vebvoda Foni by Evans T. Mutenga

Camel and Friends (Zizi) by Johnson Zuze

Outstanding Exhibition

Dis(colour)ed Margins by Thandazani Dhlakama & Fadzai Muchemwa at NGZ

Colour Revolution by Gary Thompson at The ‘A’ Gallery

From Line to Form by Helen Lieros at Delta Gallery

6. FILM AND TELEVISION AWARDS

Outstanding Actress

Kudzai Msungo in Muzita Rababa

Gamuchirai Dube in Kushata Kwemoyo

Nothando Nobengula in Like a Good Woman Should

Outstanding Actor

Eddingtone Hatitongwe in Muchaneta

Charles Muzemba in Kushata Kwemoyo

Zolile Makeleni in Wenera

Outstanding Music Video

Ndinokakama produced by Naxo Films ft.Dereck Mpofu

Bhero produced by Studio Art Pictures ft. Shadrick Kwarire

Over Again produced by Vimbai Mukarati ft. Vimbai Mukarati

Outstanding Screen Production (Television)

Muchaneta directed by Eddingtone Hatitongwe

Wenera directed by Zolile Makeleni

Muzita Rababa directed by Shem Zemura

Outstanding Screen Production – Short Film

Ruvimbo’s Wedding directed by Ben Mahaka

Things We Do for Love directed by Derby Bheta

Baba the Joys of Fatherhood directed by Ignatious Matope

Outstanding Screen Production

Full Length Film

Like a Good Woman Should directed by Gilbert Mupiwa

Kushata Kwemoyo directed by Shem Zemura

One Woman and Her Mbira directed by Hope Masike

7. MEDIA AWARDS

Outstanding Journalist – Radio

Nicola Ndoro – Star FM

Lastword Musekiwa – Star FM

Patience Musa -ZiFM

Special Mention

Babongile Sikhonjwa – Skyz FM

Outstanding Journalist – Print

Vasco Chaya -Daily News

Prince Mushawevato-Sunday Mail

Stanley Mushava -Herald

Outstanding Journalist – TV

Regis Mhako -ZBC

Andrew Neshamba -ZBC

Sifiso Mpofu -ZBC

Outstanding Online Media

Bustop TV

Jera

Black Toe TV

8. MUSIC AWARDS

Outstanding Male Musician

Enock Munhenga aka XQ

Trevor Dongo

Mukudzei Mukombe aka Jah Prayzah

Outstanding Female Musician

Ammara Brown

Janet Manyowa

Selmor Mtukudzi

Outstanding Album

Inhliziyo by Caleb Msipa

Beyond by Trevor Dongo

Kutonga Kwaro by Mukudzei Mukombe aka Jah Prayzah

Outstanding Song

Pamamonya Ipapo by Soul Musaka aka Soul Jah Love

Ndini Ndamubata by Mukudzei Mukombe aka Jah Prayzah

Akiliz by Ammara Brown

9. SPECIAL AWARDS

Outstanding Promoter

X-MO Squad

2 Kings Entertainment

Divine Assignment