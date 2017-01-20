Jabavu Drive up for surprises

Arts Correspondent —

One of Zimbabwe’s top jazz outfits, Jabavu Drive has promised a surprise when they perform at Bar Rouge in the capital today. It seems the band is now resident at the venue since they have been performing there for some time.

In an interview, the band’s spokesperson Philip Svosve who is also a band member promised a vibrant performance that would be spiced up with some surprises.

“We have been performing at Bar Rouge every Friday since the year began and we can say that we are a resident band there as we are there most Fridays,

“As always we promise a vibrant music experience as we have a play list that caters for everyone. We also have something new but we will reveal it to our patrons on the day and they must come and see for themselves,” he said.

Meanwhile, Bar Rouge Entertainment manager Spencer Sahumani said Jabavu Drive was becoming one of the patrons’ favourites, hence the decision to invite them for regular shows.

“Their music is ideal for the mature crowd that always come to our joint. They love Afro Jazz and they always ask for them to perform,” he said.

Jabavu Drive’s captivating jazz is a unique blend of instruments that feature a prominent brass section with two tenor saxophones and a trombone. The horns are seamlessly fused with the sound of the guitar, two keyboards and some smooth vocals on some of the tracks.

The band features some of the country’s most talented and consistent jazz musicians including Philip Svosve (tenor saxophone and vocals), Aaron Yafele (trombone and vocals) to mention a few.

Meanwhile, former Jabavu Drive backing vocalist Pamela Zulu struck a deal at the joint to perform every Saturday starting tomorrow.