IT’S ALL GLOOMY

Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter

Dynamos . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0 Black Rhinos . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (0) 1

DYNAMOS coach Lloyd Mutasa stood by his defender Elisha Muroiwa after the blundering Zimbabwe international made a grave blunder that cost the Glamour Boys in a Castle Lager Premiership match under floodlights at the National Sports Stadium last night.

Muroiwa presented the high-flying army side with a gift goal three minutes after the interval when his shocking attempted back-pass strayed into the path of veteran forward Lot Chiunga.

The forward welcomed the present and beat the advancing goalkeeper. DeMbare coach Mutasa was distraught after the defeat, his team’s third in six matches, which left them rooted on 14th place on the log standings with a paltry seven points.

But it was a different story for Rhinos, who returned to the top-flight this season, as they continued to impress and moved into second place on the log standings with 17 points, one behind new leaders ZPC Kariba.

Their coach Stanford “Stix” M’tizwa was over the moon, while Mutasa lamented the lifeless performance by his charges, especially in the opening 45 minutes.

“Muroiwa is our player and you know such blunders do happen in football. Tough luck we lost the game. We always lose or win as a team,” said Mutasa. Rhinos enjoyed the better of the exchanges in the rare night game after DeMbare had hoped to capitalise on the late kick-off to attract more supporters and boost their coffers.

But the response from the fans on the chilly night was not satisfactory. The army side — which featured veterans such as ex-DeMbare forward Benjamin Marere, Wonder Kapinda and goalkeeper Herbert Rusawo — had DeMbare on the back-foot from the start.

Substitutes Quality Kangadze and Masimba Mambare brought life into the DeMbare side, but they could not get the goal they wanted. M’tizwa was a happy man last night.

“We are very happy with the win. I am happy my boys are gaining confidence with each and every game that they are playing. It feels good beating Dynamos who are one of the big teams in the country. “So we hope to continue progressing. We want this momentum to continue, but as I said before, we are fighting relegation,” said M’tizwa

Teams

Dynamos: T. Mateyaunga, O. Mwerahari, O. Mushure, E. Muroiwa, L. Zvasiya, T. Chipunza, W. Mtasa, D. Mukamba (Ndaba 70th min), E. Mandiranga (Mambare 61st min), T. Macheke (Kangadze, 61st min), C. Epoupa

Black Rhinos: H. Rusawo, J. Mukombwe, W. Chakanyuka, B. Homora, S. Linyama, W. Kapinda, D. Mudadi, C. Chitsamba, (V. Mhandu, 74th min). M. Kureva, B. Marere (M. Mine, 90th min), L. Chiunga