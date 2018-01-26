Irrigation boost for Zhombe villagers

Sukoluhle Ndlovu Midlands Correspondent

NGODOMA Irrigation Scheme in Zhombe has brought hope to about 180 villagers who are now surviving on farming and selling fresh produce. The 50-hectare irrigation scheme draws water from Ngodoma Dam. In an interview, Member of Parliament for Zhombe Engineer Daniel Mackenzie Ncube saidvillagers were now fully utilising irrigation for the development of the area.

“We thank the Government for this dam, which has brought relief to 180 villagers, who are now producing cabbages and the like for the market,” he said.

“I can assure you that despite rainfall shortage, Ngodoma irrigation scheme will save our people from the looming drought. The 50-hectare irrigation scheme will make sure that no one is affected by drought in the area. These villagers are happy because of the irrigation scheme.

“The scheme is highly productive and profitable because of good soils.” Cde Ncube said the dam had adequate water to last another 16 months in the event of low rainfall.

“It is also one of the cheapest-run irrigation schemes because water supply is almost free throughout the year since they use canals for irrigation,” he said.

“Canals don’t require electricity or fuel.” A villager, Miss Susan Zondo, said they had turned to irrigation since crops in the fields were now wilting due to moisture stress.