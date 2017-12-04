‘International community must put an end to Palestinian terror’: Bimha

By Margaret Matibiri Herald Correspondent —

Zimbabwe has questioned the deafening silence by some members of the international community and their failure to take action against Israel, which has violated international laws by invading and causing the displacement of Palestinians for over five decades.

Speaking at an occasion to mark the 40th International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian people in Harare last week, permanent secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Joey Bimha said the international community should put an end on the terror visited on the Palestinian people by Israel.

“We question the conscience of those members of the international community who claim the moral high ground on issues of democracy and human rights, as we witness the virtual destruction of the two-State solution, as Israel flagrantly and arrogantly violates international law,” he said.

“We call on the international community to examine their conscience and to put a quick end to Israel’s illegal settlement activities, a thing they can easily do if they had an inclination to do so.

“Israel continues to defy all United Nations resolutions because they are aware that the mighty and powerful allow them to do so. We condemn unreservedly those who pick and choose where to apply tenants of human rights and justice,” said Ambassador Bimha.

Cde Bimha assured the Palestinian Ambassador that Zimbabwe fully pledges its support for Palestine’s right to self-determination. Palestinian Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Ms Taghrid Senouar, applauded Zimbabwe’s unwavering support for her country’s just struggle to regain independence.

“I would like to pay tribute to the friendly people of Zimbabwe and its esteemed Government and leadership, who always extend political and moral support to the just struggle of our people to regain their freedom and independence,” she said.

UN Secretary-General Mr António Guterres in a statement read on his behalf by Resident Coordinator and United Nations Development Programmme Resident Representative Mr Bishow Parajuli, said he remains persuaded that the Palestinian question would be resolved since the UN had put mechanisms in place: “I remain convinced that the two-state solution recognised by that resolution (181) is the only premise for a just, lasting and comprehensive peace between Israelis and Palestinians.”

The UN top diplomat said he was ready to work with all stakeholders, “including the Middle East Quartet and countries in the region, to support a serious political process, drawing on all relevant UN resolutions, international law and agreements, that will realize a two-state solution, end half a century of occupation and resolve all final status issues.”

Chairperson of the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Foreign Affairs Kindness Paradza said the conspiracy of silence on the part of the international community on intervening to solve the Palestinian problem was strange.

“Former President Cde Robert Mugabe has been on the forefront in fighting for the Palestinians for the past 37 years,” he said.

“As Parliament, we went to Palestine to try and understand the situation on the ground, and it’s a pity that about half its people are refugees, most of them in their own country and it is strange that the international community is not doing anything to alleviate the situation.”

In his inaugural address last week, President Emmerson Mnangagwa urged “for the granting of full statehood and freedoms to the Palestinian and Saharawi people.”