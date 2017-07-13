Inter-ministerial committee for Tokwe Mukosi

From Elita Chikwati in Masvingo

Government has set up an inter ministerial committee to come up with a framework for the Tokwe Mukosi Dam master plan and ensure urgent utilisation of the water body.

The framework will highlight projects to be undertaken on Tokwe Mukosi Dam and surrounding areas. Briefing the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Environment, Water, Tourism and Hospitality Industry at Tokwe Mukosi Dam on Tuesday, Zimbabwe National Water Authority director for Engineering and Hydrology Services, Engineer Taurai Maurukira said the master plan would have a positive impact on economic activities of communities living near the dam.

He said any delays in utilising the facility would result in loss of water to the Runde catchment area and to Mozambique. “The committee will consist of Ministry of Lands and Rural Resettlement, Ministry of Environment, Water and Climate, Ministry of Tourism and Hospitality, Ministry of Agriculture, Mechanisation and Irrigation Development, Ministry of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing and key departments such as the Environmental Management Authority, Zinwa and Parks and Wildlife Authority of Zimbabwe’s physical planning,” he said.

Eng Maurukira said there were huge investment opportunities at Tokwe Mukosi Dam. “Ministry of Tourism has proposed a hotel on an island on the dam,” he said. “We are also going to have fisheries and this has started. We will have a scope for engineering institutes and technical museum which is almost finished.

“Tourists will come to understand the technology used to construct the dam. The design for Tokwe Mukosi is 100 percent local.” Eng Maurukira said there would also be a cultural village and there was need for a fully fledged police station.

“These have been identified as the anchor projects,” he said. “The master plan is awaiting legal process for verification and approval.” Eng Maurukira said water from Tokwe Mukosi could be used to support Nyajena sugar plantations.

Tokwe Mukosi Dam resident engineer, Engineer Paul Dengu, said the dam had a complicated monitoring system that gave information on the state of the infrastructure every six hours.

He said the monitoring system was done by a sensor which had the capacity to send the information on the state of the dam on the site and outside.

“We also require above $1 million each year for the maintenance of Tokwe Mukosi,” he said. “There are some sections of the dam that require annual maintenance.”

Zinwa will pay for the maintenance through revenue from irrigators, hydro power supply and tourists. Tokwe Mukosi is the largest inland Dam in Zimbabwe and its construction was wholly funded by Government.

The dam has potential to irrigate 25 000 hectares and can supply 15 megawatt hydro power.