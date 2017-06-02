Insiza bids farewell to national hero Ndlovu

Mashudu Netsianda Bulawayo Bureau—

NATIONAL hero Cde Naison Khutshwekhaya Ndlovu received a befitting send-off yesterday when hundreds of people thronged his homestead at Gwatemba Village in Filabusi, Insiza District to bid him farewell. Cde Ndlovu succumbed to prostate cancer on Monday.He was 86.

Cde Ndlovu’s body arrived at Gwatemba shortly before 11am aboard an Air Force of Zimbabwe helicopter, which was being escorted by another one carrying his relatives.

The Minister of Rural Development, Promotion and Preservation of National Culture, Cde Abednego Ncube and the Zanu-PF leadership from Matabeleland South Province, received Cde Ndlovu’s body at Gwatemba Primary School grounds.

Soon after that the body was ferried to his home in a hearse where a three-hour funeral service was held.

Hundreds of villagers, Government officials, family friends and traditional leaders gathered to pay their respects to the departed.

Speakers described the late war veteran as a humble, disciplined and honest cadre.

Minister Ncube said Cde Ndlovu played a leading role together with other nationalists in sacrificing his life to liberate Zimbabwe from the repressive colonial regime.

“We are a proud nation today through sacrifices made by the late Cde NK together with other nationalists to liberate our country from the colonial government,” he said.

Minister Ncube described Cde Ndlovu as a unifier, who played a key role in the signing of the 1987 Unity Accord between the former PF-Zapu and Zanu-PF.

“For our country to prosper economically, we need unity, which is what Cde NK fought for. He was a man of his word, who never deviated from his principles and what he believed in. We are also very grateful to the Zanu-PF First Secretary and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, His Excellency President Mugabe for honouring the people of this province by conferring him with national hero status,” he said.

Minister Ncube also warned Zanu-PF members against jostling for positions, instead of working towards building the party.

Insiza North MP Cde Andrew Langa described Cde Ndlovu as a fountain of knowledge on political issues.

“We have lost a great leader, who was honest in everything that he did throughout his life. Sithi lapha ekhaya intaba idilikile njalo lomthombo usutshile (A mountain has fallen and a well has dried up). Cde Ndlovu imparted knowledge to us on the liberation struggle and indeed we are thankful to the President for declaring him a national hero,” he said.

Cde Langa also commended the Bulawayo community for the role they played in the funeral service of the late veteran nationalist.

Zanu-PF provincial chairman for Matabeleland South Cde Rabelani Choeni said Cde Ndlovu was a selfless leader, who was brave and not afraid of telling the truth.

Cde Choeni also took the opportunity to clarify on the school attended by Cde Ndlovu.

“Cde Ndlovu attended school at Highway Primary in Beitbridge not Zezani. In fact, at the time of his school days, Zezani Mission School had not yet been established. He also taught at Vhutulula Primary School in Beitbridge,” he said.

A sombre atmosphere engulfed Cde Ndlovu’s homestead as the community of Gwatemba waved good bye to their gallant and illustrious son.

Many mourners wept openly as they viewed the body.

The body left Gwatemba at 2pm and arrived at his house in Bulawayo’s Luveve suburb shortly before 3pm.

The body lay in state at his house last night ahead of a funeral service to be held at the Amphitheatre in Bulawayo today.

His body will later today be flown to Harare ahead of the burial at the National Heroes Acre tomorrow.