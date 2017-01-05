Indian firms express interest in agric investment

Innocent Ruwende Senior Reporter

Several Indian companies are interested in investing in Zimbabwe’s agricultural and medical sectors, India Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mr Rungsung Masakui said yesterday.

Mr Masakui said this after paying a courtesy call on Acting President Emmerson Mnangagwa at his Munhumutapa offices.

The Indian envoy was seeking agricultural land for the potential investors from his country, as well as briefing the Acting President on other business developments.

The ambassador’s proposal comes as Government has introduced a raft of measures to improve food security and reduce grain imports.

Among the measures is the Targeted Command Agriculture scheme whereby Government supported farmers with irrigation equipment, inputs, chemicals and mechanised equipment to produce over two million tonnes of maize on 400 000 hectares.

In an interview after the meeting, Ambassador Masakui said Acting President Mnangagwa had assured him that Zimbabwe was open to investors in various sectors of the economy.

“This is just (a courtesy call) to renew and a follow up discussion of the meeting we had last time,” he said. “There has been some advancement in that discussion and also that in agriculture sector, we are looking for some piece of land, around 10 000 to 15 000 hectares to start with, for cultivation of sugar cane.”