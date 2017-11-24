INAUGURATION PROGRAMME

PROPOSED PROGRAMME FOR THE INAUGURATION OF THE PRESIDENT-ELECT OF THE REPUBLIC OF ZIMBABWE CDE EMMERSON DAMBUDZO MNANGAGWA: NATIONAL SPORTS STADIUM: FRIDAY 24 NOVEMBER 2017

0630 hrs Gates open

ENTERTAINMENT

0730 hrs Public take seats

DIGNITARIES ARRIVE IN THE FOLLOWING ORDER

0920 hrs His Worship the Mayor of the City of Harare

0925 hrs Commander Defence Forces, Service Chiefs

0930 hrs Members of the House of Assembly

Central Committee and Politburo members; Diplomatic Corps

0935 hrs Judges of the High Court/Judge president/the Judges of the Supreme court/ Prosecutor-General/ Attorney-General/Honourable Ministers

0940hrs Speaker of the National Assembly/president of the Senate

0950 hrs Chief Justice and spouse

1000 hrs Visiting Former Heads of State and Government

1015 hrs Visiting Heads of State and Government

ENTERTAINMENT

1030 hrs The incoming President of the Republic of Zimbabwe Cde Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa and Mai Auxillia Mnangagwa

NATIONAL ANTHEM

1115hrs Master of Ceremonies and Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Zimbabwe Cde Jacob Mudenda invites the minister of Religion Right Reverend Bishop Mutendi for opening prayer

1135 hrs MASTER OF CEREMONIES calls the Chief Justice, Honourable Justice Luke Malaba to administer the OATH OF OFFICE;

CHIEF JUSTICE, HONOURABLE JUSTICE LUKE MALABA ADMINISTERS THE OATH OF OFFICE;

SIGNING CEREMONY

ADORNING OF SASH

— Commander Defence Forces and Service Chiefs pay compliments to the Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces His Excellency Cde Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa

Master of Ceremonies calls for pledge of allegiance

— PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE BY COMMANDER DEFENCES FORCES AND SERVICE CHIEFS

Being :-

(i) Commander of the Defence Forces

(ii) Commissioner-General of Zimbabwe Republic Police

(iii) Commissioner-General of Prisons and Correctional Service

1200 hrs – NATIONAL ANTHEM AND FLY PAST

— 21 GUN SALUTE

— Fanfare

Parade Commander invites the President to inspect Guard of Honour accompanied by Commander Defence Forces only.

The First Lady and the First Family congratulate the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe His Excellency Cde ED Mnangagwa.

His Excellency the President is led to his seat.

ENTERTAINMENT.

Master of Ceremonies calls upon His Excellency President ED Mnangagwa to deliver inauguration address.

1210 hrs His Excellency the President Cde ED Mnangagwa delivers His address.

1235 hrs Guard of Honour marches past and off-His Excellence the President returns to dais.

1240 hrs Master of ceremony calls upon Zanu-PF representative to deliver congratulatory message and vote of thanks.

1250 hrs — Entertainment

1300 hrs — Congratulations

Handshaking only by the following:

· Father Fidelis Mukonori

· Zimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front (ZANU-PF) Representative.

· Visiting Heads of State and Government

· Visiting Former Heads of State and Government

· Chief Justice Honourable Luke Malaba leads justice

· Presiding Officers of Parliament.

· Ministers of Government

· Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet

· Chairman of the Public Service Commission

· Acting Director-General of CIO

· President of the Chief’s Council leads Traditional Leaders

· Dean of Diplomatic Corps, HE Mr Mawampanga Mwana Nanga

· Governor of the Reserve Bank, Dr J Mangudya

· Chairman of Zimbabwe University Vice Chancellor Organisation (ZUVCO). Professor E Mwenje

· Honourable Minister of War Veterans with the Representatives of Veterans of the Liberation Struggle

· Representative of People Living with Disability

· Movement for Democratic Change (MDC-T) Representative

· Movement for Democratic Change

Representative of Socio-Economic Groups

· Zimbabwe Bankers Association

· Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce

· Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries

· National Economic Consultative Forum

· Zimbabwe Federation of Trade Unions

· President of Zimbabwe Farmers Union

· President of the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions

· President of the Indigenous Commercial Farmers Union

· Chairman of the Cross Border Association

· President of the Apex Council

· Representative of the Zimbabwe Nurses Council

· Zimbabwe Tourism Council

· EMCOZ

Representatives of religious groups

· Christian community

· Jewish community

· Islamic Conference of Zimbabwe

· Hindu

· Traditional

· Greek Orthodox

ENTERTAINMENT

1340hrs End of the Inauguration Ceremony

DIGNITARIES DEPART IN THE FOLLOWING ORDER

· His Excellency the President Cde Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa and the First Lady Mai Auxillia Mnangagwa

· Visiting Heads of State and Government

· Visiting former Heads of State and Government

· Chief Justice and spouse

· President of the Senate/Speaker of the National Assembly

· Members of the Central Committee and Politburo

· Hon Ministers/Prosecutor-General/Attorney General/Judges of the Supreme Court/The Judge president/Judges of the High Court

· Members of the Diplomatic Corps

· Honourable Members of the Parliament

· Service Chiefs

· His worship Mayor of the City of Harare

DEPARTMENT OF PROTOCOL AND STATE OCCASIONS

-Master of ceremony; Hon J F Mudenda assisted by Hon S K Moyo and Mr A Mfiri