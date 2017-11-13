Import controls on basics relaxed

Minister Bimha

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter
Government has relaxed regulations on the importation of basic commodities into Zimbabwe and has invited people and organisations with free funds to approach the Industry and Commerce Ministry to obtain licences to import the goods.

Speaking at a press conference to address measures that Government had taken to ensure availability of basic commodities and stabilise prices ahead of the festive season, Industry and Commerce Minister Dr Mike Bimha (pictured left)said his ministry was ready to process permits and licences for importers.

Prices of basic commodities have been rising in the past two months due to foreign currency shortages that have seen manufacturers struggling to get hard currency to procure basic commodities.

“What we would want to announce today is that, we want to call upon companies and individuals who have free funds to import basic commodities and my ministry is ready to process permits and licences to that effect. You will recall that some of the basic commodities were removed from the Open General Import Licence and were now covered under various Statutory Instruments including SI 64 of 2016. But as we had said time and time again these SIs such SI64 of 2016 were not intended to ban the importation of products but were intended to regulate their importation and where we believe that there is demand exceeding supply we will obviously want to facilitate the importation of such commodities which is the case in point because of the demand as a result of the coming festive season and again because of the limited foreign currency available to local producers we would want to make sure that those with free funds be they individuals or companies they should come forward to obtain the necessary permits and licences to bring products into the market,” Minister Bimha said yesterday.

He added that the Cabinet task force monitoring prices would also meet this week to receive reports from inspectors monitoring prices of the basic commodities.

“We have increased the number of inspectors who have been going around monitoring prices and recording the same and we are of the view that sometime this week by Wednesday our taskforce will meet again to review progress now that a lot of information would have been made available. But the information we have received so far is that there are sectors and companies that have increased prices without any justification and some of these companies are in the brickmaking industry, some of them in the packaging, some of them the pharmaceuticals. What is disturbing, though, is that some of these companies are companies that are getting a lot of support from Government,” he said.

Dr Bimha said Government would not hesitate to take action against companies that were raising prices without just cause.

“While Government is committed to supporting local producers Government cannot watch such companies profiteering for their own interest. We are not averse to price increases, but we believe price increases should happen where there is justification. There are number of measures that Government can take, but our approach is really not to come up with a blanket intervention. We would want to isolate the culprits and deal with them individually. If it is the entire sector we will then address them as a sector. Most of our companies have licences that govern their operations and if we believe that some of these companies do not want to operate like other responsible companies we will not hesitate to withdraw their licences and take other necessary measures. So when we meet this week as a taskforce we will be able to identify such culprits and decide on what action to take,” he said.
  • Kande Mbeu

    Signs and sounds of desperation

  • Moe_Scyslack2

    You know a govt is run by clueless fools when everyday the different ministries are announcing new rules and regulations, bans and directives. Everyday! It’s like they’re always putting out fires.

  • Thetruthshallcome

    So we are failing as a government to provide for our people yet we are busy squabbling about the politics for positions instead of the politics to develop the economy. My foot! Where are we headed now? We banned the import of basic commodities but now we have turned our back against the ban. We are failing. Let us accept our mistakes and let the technocrats do the job to resuscitate the economy. Being a minister doesn’t mean know it all but it means u r a mere representation of the country. We are the last laugh of the world.

  • Tapfumaneyi

    Last week Minister Made mentioned “free funds” for agricultural inputs importation and now Minister Bhima again quotes “free funds”. Perhaps these Ministers will enlighten the public on how the RBZ which maintains a stranglehold on access to all foreign currency and especially the US$, will explain how these “free funds” will be sourced and allowed to remain “free” and accessible to other stakeholders away from habitual Zanu-PF Government machinations?

  • Toverengwa

    Why is it that all Government Ministers like Bimha deliberately behave like economic ignoramuses, and think the general public don’t know why Government’s destructive economic policies have caused price rises in all sectors of industry reliant on imports? Unaffordable and unrestricted Government Spending resulting in an extra two billion in worthless Treasury Bills, $500 million in worthless Bond notes and God knows how much in virtual dollars printed and injected by Government into the RTGS banking system, have already reduced the value of Zimbabwe’s dollars locked in its internal financial systems to practically 1/3rd of the value of US$ on external international markets.
    There’s no need for rocket science, only complete annihilation of Zanu-PF following 2018 elections can provide a definitive solution. Everyone capable must register to vote, and make the effort to remove this corrupt cancer called Zanu-PF once and for all!

    • Ijaha leNkabazwe

      He is a Tezvara to the royal family.He can say what nonsense he wants and no one will touch him

  • dziva

    Why do you trouble the general public? ” Devil on the cross” surely a prophetic narration of Zimbabwe life where Corrupt government officials impose taxes yet themselves they are immune to them. Come election time they tune praise again , “we the people” meme.

  • jimmy toole

    So the government has realized price controls never work and its better to allow people to import? they might as well scrap SI 64 as the so called industry is just not producing enough to justify the law they should be more focused on boosting FDI than bringing more bond notes into the country.

  • Emey

    Makapiwa advice naBiti and Adv Mahere on all these issues as they made an analysis of what is going to happen pamaikuza ma Bond motes ne SI 64 zvenyu izvi. Now see wat is happening. Maakudzokera futi kumashure kuya. Confused lot.

  • jimmy toole

    has the government finally realized price controls are pointless??

  • Investor

    Why Africa is poor by Greg Mills. We need divine intervention. God help us.

  • nelson moyo

    I phoned a fertilizer company in Jo’burg and asked if they would deliver to my farm at Norton 100 tones of AN fertilizer and they said no as i only had mabondi notes they were not interested & slammed the phone down !

  • Ijaha leNkabazwe

    Add Dangote ,Chinese Mega deals

  • Awayfornow

    OK so someone uses his or her free funds to import. Sells the goods locally and banks the money. Are the funds still free ? No. Oh dear, where will the next stock come from ?

    Come on Mike Bimha you can do better . I’m on your side but lets wake up.

  • Fio massive

    Mukoma Mike, just remove the SI64 muone kuti hazvifambe here?