I’m Zlatan, says Chinyama

Paul Mundandi Sports Reporter

TAKESURE Chinyama has declared that age is nothing, but a number and believes he will be a major force at his new club FC Platinum.

The 34-year-old striker returned home from a second stint in Poland and penned a deal with the Zvishavane side.

“I do not listen to what people say about me being injured, but I just want to assure fans that I am the Zimbabwean Zlatan. If he managed to play for Manchester United and score 35 goals why shouldn’t I also do the same at FC Platinum?

“I am 34, but age is just a number. People will see what I am capable of delivering and it is a challenge for me. I have played for 12 years and I have never won the championship. I have won Cups, but not the League.

“FC Platinum have been very patient since 2015 and I am happy that they have a great coach in Mapeza (Norman). He is the best, he is a legend and has been delivering for the national team.

“Zvishavane people are passionate about football and I want to put smiles on their faces every week. I am not going to perform miracles, but I will do my best if selected.

“The only hard feeling I have is missing out on the Soccer Stars calendar in 2015 after I was accused of assaulting a referee together with Rodreck Mutuma, something I still feel was not true.

“A lot has been said about me, but today I want to open up to all the soccer loving fans, especially at Dynamos. I wanted to play for the team, but I was pushed out by Silva (Paulo Jorge Silva),’’ said Chinyama.

The big forward feels that the Zvishavane miners have their biggest chance to win the league championship this season and believes his experience will come handy.

Chinyama said he was already feeling at home in Zvishavane.

“I feel comfortable here. I respect everyone. I love the people of Zvishavane and if I get the chance I will deliver. But people must always remember that experience is the best teacher,” said the big forward.

Mapeza also feels Chinyama will be an asset to his squad.

“He is going to add a new dimension to the team. He is a very important player and has experience, but he is not yet hundred percent fit. I am not so sure if I will field him on Saturday because he needs about two weeks.

“We are going to Ngezi with a lot of respect for them. Ndiraya (Tonderayi) is my colleague. We are from the same village in Manicaland, but pressure will be on us because we have been in the league before them,” said Mapeza.

Fixtures

Today: Dynamos vs Bantu Rovers (NSS, 1930hrs)

Tomorrow: Tsholotsho v Triangle United (Dulivhadzimo), Ngezi Platinum v FC Platinum (Baobab),Chapungu v Chicken Inn (Ascot), ZPC Kariba v Black Rhinos (Nyamhunga), Harare City v Hwange (Morris Depot)

Sunday: Highlanders v Yadah (Barbourfields), Shabanie Mine v How Mine (Maglas), Bulawayo City v CAPS United (Postponed).