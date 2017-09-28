Illegal currency dealers counting losses

September 28, 2017 Business, Top Stories
Dr Mangudya

Ishemunyoro Chingwere Business Reporter
Some illegal currency dealers who stocked the US dollar over the weekend in anticipation of a monumental collapse of value of bond notes are beginning to count their losses as the surrogate currency remains stable. Zimbabwe last Saturday woke up to a currency chaos with illegal street dealers demanding as high as $1,60 bond notes for every US$1 and paying up to $1,50 for the greenback.

The frenzy was, however, not backed by any fundamental changes in the economy with the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe dismissing it as nothing but a product of social media misinformation and speculation. The trend was not confined to currency dealers. Commodity speculators also jumped in and fuel was quickly wiped out of formal service stations with hoarders piling stocks, as if oblivious of the dangers that come with stocking the highly flammable liquids, in hope of a big pay day.

But instead of acute shortages, Government moved in and announced a US$600 million Nostro Stabilisation Facility from African Export Import Bank (Afreximbank) as a response to foreign currency shortages on the market. For the fuel sector, the Nostro Stabilisation Facility was also a follow up to another announcement on September 19 that the apex bank had increased foreign currency allocation to the sector from US$7 million to US$10 million weekly. In a snap survey conducted by this publication yesterday, some illegal traders were trading between $1, 15 and $1, 30 for a US dollar and fears abound in their circle that the surrogate money will continue to firm.

“The pictures that circulated on social media over the weekend led us into trading the US dollar for as high as $1,50 with the hope that we will sell for higher returns,” said a trader who operates at Eastgate at the intersection of Robert Mugabe Road and Sam Nujoma Street who naturally declined to be named. But we are disappointed the continued bond note tumble that we had anticipated is yet to come,” he said. In an interview yesterday, RBZ Governor Dr John Mangudya, said expectation at the apex bank was for the premium being charged by illegal dealers to continue to hold and decrease as more foreign currency is injected into the market.

“Our advice is the market should not always be confused by social media as some unscrupulous dealers are bent on cashing on the unsuspecting public,” said Dr Mangudya. We urge the market and the nation to be patient as the economy recovers on the back of rising exports and the nostro stabilisation facility which we have begun to draw down therefore we expect the premium (being charged by illegal dealers) to hold and continue to decrease,” he said.
  • mpengo

    You’re now giving bond notes the weight of currency when you’re talking about “not backed by fundamental changes in the economy”.

    Perhaps you should write news about bhora or something, Mr Journalist, because your benefactors have clearly said the bond note is backed by Afreximbank facilities.

    Or have you all forgotten your own lies? Lying is always confusing if you lie about a lie about another lie…until you forget what you actually side.

    Nyarai.

    • Mbatatisi Mbatatisi

      @Mpenga unopenga the reporter is saying that the rate of US$1: 1.60 was not backed by any fundamental changes in the economy. The reporter was not talking about bond notes in particular but an exchange rate. Inzwai chirungu baba

  • Gary WekuZviyambe

    The usual ZANU-PF strategy: DENIAL OF REALITY

  • kutototo

    Good to hear from you that the bond note is back to 1:1 with US dollar, sorry I mean 1:1.30. By either way its still gedye as promised.

  • GG

    The RBZ distributes money to banks then banks give out money to clients. From my own analysis The Businesses receiving cash – eg supermarkets, RBZ and the Banks are the ones giving out cash to Money Dealers. If the honourable Bank Governor is to resolve this issue, then he must track cash found on the Road Port, and this is easy because he knows which notes are distributed where? How come new notes just distributed by RBZ end up on the road. This will also resolve the problem of innocent people sleeping on banks and being given USD 20.00 per day while all the cash is channeled out of the banking system. Arresting the dealers on the road is not solving the problem. Remember in each and every country there are cash dealers found on markets such as Road Port in Zimbabwe, Park Station in South Africa, Mercado Central in Mozambique.

    • SlackJawedYokel

      Solution is not to limit cash to the actual customers. Let there be enough bond notes out there. Simply, if there are not enough bond notes in the population, demand increases and people take advantage of that. I dont see any reason, why you introduce bond notes and yet make them scarce. It just does not make any sense?

      • ordinary_boy

        So you’re advocating a return to the dark days of hyper inflation when the printing of money got out of hand?

        The bond note is essentially just a piece of paper which has value because it is backed by the afreximbank facility, which is essentially a guarantee in the form of a loan to the government of Zimbabwe. But this is limited by the facility which ran out very quickly. That is why they have been so scarce. The government can’t simply just print some more without extending the facility with afreximbank, otherwise the value of the bond note would just depreciate in value to nothing more than being a piece of worthless paper.

        Anyway according to this article, the government has just announced an extension of the facility by borrowing another $600million from afreximbank, so we will now have more bond notes.

        But all of this is by the by, as the real reason for lack of money I feel is because the country is broke.

        I feel we need to ask ourselves whether the bank balances in our accounts are actually real or not. What are they actually backed up by? Is holding/creating electronic balances in people’s accounts just another form of printing money?creating money out of thin air?
        Is this the reason that Barclays Bank sold up the other month? Because there is no more money left? That all the hard currency has been used up to pay for imports?

  • Trex1

    Why are you celebrating this?Is it not true that the Government set the US$:Bond rate ar 1:1? Is this current mismatch a cause of celebration to you?

  • Zarura Zimbabgwe

    So, we are very close to 1 billion Bond Notes⁉

  • musayigwa

    Herald is proving to be more useful in publishing rates.

    I now want 1.50 for the US$…anyone?

  • Victor Chitukula

    So the social media has become the government of the day to the extent that what is says happens. The devil is in the detail.

  • Progressive Zimbabwean

    What about the bond notes themselves? Where are they? I am not getting them either. Why must I struggle to get the money? I do not require much but I still fail to get it? That is where I have a problem. I use plastic money where the facilities are there but when my son is getting into town I need to give him $2 and leave another $1.5 at home for milk as well as buy a newspaper from a vendor for $1. I also want to buy lunch for $1. A friend of mine visits me at the office and they tell me they have run short by $2 they need to go to Kadoma to attend a funeral. List does not end there. I need almost $12 per day and about $84 per week to deal with the daily demands for cash yet I struggle to withdraw money from my account. There are also other unique demands for the real USD such as when I need to renew my membership subscription to an international professional body. I also need to pay $3000 for my son who is a second year student in China. All those situations require cash, real money and I have been in the RBZ queue for the past four months or so. These are genuine requirement that end up pushing me to the black market if the rates permit

  • Gandanga Matigari

    Well I read through expecting see how they are counting the losses but didnt get it. I will read again in the evening

  • Ijaha leNkabazwe

    Sad state of affairs. Unfortunatly when the Herald writers do this the opposite actually happens.I can see further slide of the “bond note” wait and see

  • Chatambudza

    Old Mutual shares are listed on the ZSE, London (LSE) and Johannesburg Stock Exchange, being fungible they should theoretically have the same price. Last week Old Mutual shares on the LSE were priced at £1.96 ($2.64) per share and $2.63 in Johannesburg, however at the same time Old Mutual shares on the ZSE were $7.72 which represents a price increase of 292% more in Zimbabwe.
    During the 2007/8 hyper-inflationary era, Old Mutual share percentage ratios between stock exchanges was used to determine the value and prices in Gono’s worthless Bearer Cheques, anyone got the latest rates?

  • Chitambo

    I still cannot access the money in my bank account for over 2 weeks now. So what is that “balance” woth? What should I do if someone offers me cash in exchange! I cannot use the bond to import or pay external commitments, so how can it be equivalent to the US$? Elementary economics…..Elementary. We have been here before and so people can tell when they hear lies. By the way how did we lose the Zimbabwe Dollar? Remember that it was worth more that the US$ at Independence. Are our memories so short and dull…….? The most “educated” nation indeed…!

  • Tarubva

    Mr. Mangudya, why is the bond note value not at 1:1 to the USD? Didn’t you say that if the exchange rate crumbles from 1:1 you will resign? Where are we now, talking of the “premium charged by illegal dealers will continue to hold or decline”? This is a political problem which has a political solution: Zanu PF and President Mugabe MUST go, plain and simple, no amount of monetary instruments can solve the Zimbabwean crisis, none!

  • SlackJawedYokel

    Mangudya, which exports have risen from yesterday to today? Only yesterday you were crying that exports declined due to the end of the tobacco selling season. So what has now changed?

  • mimy

    print new bond notes colour $5 and $2 and faze out those on markets, who ever is holding cash give them 1 month notice to bank those notes.

  • eliah

    In Zimbabwe we better work with the symptoms for now and then sort out the root causes after elections next year. This time around the government need to arrest alarmists and throw away the keys.