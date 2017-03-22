I’ll score with my eyes closed: Mutuma

Sports Reporter

RODRECK MUTUMA, who had a brief and unhappy stay at CAPS United, is set to face the Green Machine in the ZNA Charities Cup final at Barbourfields on Saturday. The self-styled Prince of domestic football is one of the few players to have played for the country’s three biggest football clubs — Highlanders, Dynamos and CAPS United. He joined Bosso at the beginning of the year after being off-loaded by DeMbare and has already become a hit at the Bulawayo giants.

Mutuma played a starring role, providing two assists for Prince Dube, as Bosso thumped FC Platinum 3-0 in a ZNA Charities Cup semi-final. He has been warmly welcomed by the Highlanders fans and says he feels loved and believes he could make a big impact at the Bulawayo giants.

“I am excited by the love the fans have shown me and I have to pay it back by good performances,” said Mutuma. “The players at Highlanders love me. They are good friends. There is no gossip at Bosso. The team is united and they work very hard. I am proud to be part of them and they were behind me when I wanted to sign for Bosso.

“The coach stood by me. I have to pay back his faith and trust. I am motivated and I have to work extra hard. If the unity we have as players remain in camp we are going to win the title for Bosso fans.

“I am going to do my best by assisting other players and I would also love to bang in a number of goals at Bosso.

“I love Barbourfields Stadium and even if my eyes are closed I will score. I can score even if I am on crutches because it is one stadium I enjoy finding the back of the net.

“I am urging the Highlanders fans to rally behind the team even when the chips are down, but all we need is to bring them the league title at the end of the season and if possible we must also win many other trophies for them.”

CAPS United crushed Dynamos 3-1 in the other semi-final and are flying high after they booked a place in the group stages of the CAF Champions League.