Ibra takes swipe at Arsenal

LONDON. — Zlatan Ibrahimovic appeared to take a swipe at Arsenal after Manchester United’s EFL Cup victory. The Swede scored twice as United beat Southampton 3-2 at Wembley on Sunday. Ibrahimovic opened the scoring with a free-kick before heading the winner late on.

It was the striker’s 26th goal of a quite incredible season since moving to Old Trafford on a free transfer last summer.

Having already won the Community Shield during his short time in Manchester, the Swede seemingly had a dig at the Gunners.

Arsenal have won the FA Cup and Community Shield twice each in recent years but continue to wait for the English Premier League title.

“We are winning. After seven months I have two trophies with this club,” said Ibrahimovic.

“There are other clubs that didn’t win for 10 years. I’ve won what they won in 10 years, so I’m happy with that.”

The victory also saw United move ahead of Liverpool as the most-successful club in England, with their 42nd honour.

Ibrahimovic added: “This is what I predicted. I came here to show people what I would do and I’m doing it.

“I came to win and I want to keep going. The more I win the more satisfied I get.”

