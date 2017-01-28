I am learning from Tuku: Mbeu

Vongai Mbara Arts Reporter —

Upcoming musician Mbeu (born Ashton Nyahora) is happy to share the stage with his mentor Oliver Mtukudzi at Pakare Paye Arts Centre tomorrow.

The 24-year-old musician has been leading his Mhodzi Tribe for barely a year, but he has already attracted attention of many promoters.

In an interview the young entertainer said it was a humbling experience to share stage with his mentor.

“He is like a father to me and whenever we share stage I learn a lot from him,” he said.

The young musician said the show would make him grow as he learns from the Katekwe singer.

“I am a product of Pakare Paye Arts Centre and we keep learning from the superstar,” he said.

Mtukudzi’s manager Sam Mataure said they will keep working with the young stars.

“Mbeu is doing well and as Tuku Music we want to work the young artistes again and again. These are products of Pakare Paye and we always work together,” he said.

Mtukudzi and Mbeu have a duet titled “My Better Half” and they will play it on the night. The young crooner has finished working on his debut album “Mhodzi Diaries” that will be released this year.

He has worked with several producers that include Munya Vialy, Mono Mukundu, Orec Music Lab and Carbon music. He has a lot of praises for Pakare Paye Arts Centre.

“I started my solo performances at Pakare Paye Arts Centre and they gave me chances to perform at some of the big shows. They introduced me to some of the seasoned musicians and also availed a place to do rehearsals,” he added.

Mbeu’s music journey started in 2009 when he joined a church choir.

He then came together with fellow artists to form Afro jazz band, Tsvete in 2012, performing at different stage including the Musica Festival, a stage they shared with Jamaica’s reggae star Konshens and South Africa’s Beatenberg.