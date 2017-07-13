Hwange fire Dube

Sports Reporter

PREMIERSHIP club Hwange have fired their two coaches Nation Dube and Mabelo Njekwa, The Herald can reveal. The coalminers have been struggling this season due to financial challenges.

The club has been failing to pay winning bonuses and salaries making it difficult for the two coaches to inspire their men. “I can confirm to you that our executive has fired Njekwa and Dube with immediate effect. We deliberated on their performance and saw it wise to part ways with them,’’ said one of the club’s leaders.

“I, however, feel for the two because our company is failing to pay employees and the players as well so there was no way these two could bring positive results.

“We rarely meet the coaches and so far this season the only time we met them was when we had our braai when we celebrated our victory over Shabanie.’’

No official comment could be obtained from the Chipangano leadership.