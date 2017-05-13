Bishop B. Manjoro Dunamis

Faith is one of the greatest forces I have known and learnt in life. It is the hand that receives from a supernatural God. The many needs and cries around the world require this missing link — faith in God.

In this journey of faith, humility unlocks great faith. Pride is a common detour I have seen cripple things; making relationships sour, businesses and empires crumble. Through this article today, allow the Holy Spirit of God to show you the keys to unlocking great faith — humility and authority.

From the Book of Matthew 8 we hear of an interesting story of a man of faith, the Centurion whose servant was grievously sick near to death. The man had heard of Jesus and his power and ability to heal. Even though he was not a Jew like the Pharisees and Sadducees, the man was humble enough to believe that his breakthrough would come from Jesus.

When the message of the sick servant got to Jesus, Jesus said, “I will come and heal him” upon which the man answered and said, “Lord, I am not worthy that thou shouldest come under my roof: but speak the word only, and my servant shall be healed. For I am a man under authority, having soldiers under me: and I say to this man, Go and he goeth, and to another, Come, and he cometh, and to my servant Do this, and he doeth it.” Matthew 8:8-9.

These were no ordinary words. Jesus had agreed to go to his place and heal his servant but the man said no sir. He had another perspective of life. He saw things differently; through eyes of great faith.

Great faith sees differently. It sees the impossible being made possible. It sees beyond the natural. Where practitioners are seeing a deadly condition, disease and termination of life, radical faith sees long life and many blessed years. Where there seems to be no way, no door, no answer, it sees a way, it sees an answer.

Great people of faith are fundamentals of life; they are often extreme in their doing and give no room to doubt. They have radical faith. The key however is humility. It doesn’t boast or show off. When you want to walk in this level of faith, you need to be humble and see the value and worth of others. Even Jesus the Son of the Living God humbled himself to death, even death unto the cross.

Upon hearing the words of the man, Jesus marvelled and said to them that followed, “Verily I say unto you, I have not found so great faith, no, not in Israel. And I say unto you, That many shall come from the east and west and shall sit down with Abraham, and Isaac, and Jacob, in the kingdom of heaven. But the children of the kingdom shall be cast out into outer darkness: there shall be weeping and gnashing of teeth.” Matthew 8:10-12.

Great faith coupled with great humility moves God. It breaks open the hardest of doors. Have you been wondering how to save your marriage from the struggles it’s been going through? Wondering how to sustain a business or project in the midst of adversity? Struggling with a medical report bearing bad news about your health or that of a loved one? Or merely wondering how to have a breakthrough of life itself?

Great, radical faith embedded with the seed of humility gets what it wants in life. Go for it. Have faith in God, radical faith does not take no for an answer and knows no distance for a barrier.

Many people’s faith is strong and encouraged when things are going the way they expect things to go, but however when things seem to go out of hand their faith falters. At this instance some ‘help’ their faith with charms (mazango).

Friend, faith stands on the Word of God and the Word of God alone. Hallelujah! When things get tough or out of hand, great and radical faith is not moved, it gets going.

It’s not moved even by racial or geographical boundaries, for the man who was not even a Jew says to Jesus, “Don’t come under my roof Sir, Just speak a word!” This brings out another critical key of walking by in great faith. Besides humility, great faith works with authority.

Ironically, authority is unlocked by humility. In essence humility does not mean weakness neither does it confer timidity. It’s a virtue possessed by man of authority. It is the key that releases the authority that works with faith. The leeway to authority with God is humility and submission. At your work-place or in any area of your life you can exercise authority against any wiles and attacks of the devil.

Seeing the humility in the man’s faith, Jesus declares to the Centurion, “Go thy way, and as thou hast believed, so be it done unto thee. And his servant was healed in the self-same hour.” Oh hallelujah!

Faith decrees, decrees that come to pass. And always remember; “with men it is impossible but not with God, for with God all things are possible!” Mark 10:27.