Hospital sends SOS

Herald Reporter

Chitungwiza Central Hospital chief executive officer Dr Obadiah Moyo has implored stakeholders in the agriculture sector to consider helping the health institution through their corporate social responsibility programmes.

He said this following a donation to the hospital of five tonnes of maize-meal by Seed Co Zimbabwe yesterday. The donation will cater for patients for the next five months. They consume a tonne a month.

“We are trying to sustain smooth operations by partnering companies like Seed-Co, who will assist us in coming up with ideal solutions that are beneficial to the community in which we serve,” said Dr Moyo.

“We are very excited with the donation that Seed Co has made to Chitungwiza. However, I am making a plea again to the firm that they should also consider donating sources of protein like beef to the institution.”

Seed Co Zimbabwe public relations and communications manager Ms Marjorie Mutemererwa applauded Dr Moyo for working hard to ensure the hospital maintains high service standards.

“You have done a splendid job Dr Moyo together with the media to an extent that I personally think that this hospital belongs to you. I was surprised when you said this is a Government hospital. There is a lot of passion behind what you are doing at this institution.

“There is a lot of openness, passion and I do not think you will ever leave this institution.

‘‘Dr Moyo approached us and said he wanted something for this hospital and we saw it fit to donate maize-meal, which is always at our disposal,” she said.

Mrs Mutemererwa pledged more support for the hospital.

“This programme in my view is not a once off. We will be coming back and let me add that as an organisation we are going to other provinces to do the same.”