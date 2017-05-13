Holy match-rimony

Vongai Mbara Lifestyle Reporter

A trend of matching clothes is becoming popular among couples.

While it may not be for everyone, it has become a common fashion statement for couples to wear matching outfits.

It may be hard to trace the origin of this trend, but remember back then in 2001 when Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears made red carpet history with their matching double denim outfits for the countless couple-twin moments that have become very popular today.

The trend has certainly evolved to the next level and has spread into many countries in recent years and couples find it fun to occasionally don matching outfits; after all, they are a team.

Back then, fashionable couples would get away with matching clothes, be it wearing cardigans, vests or even dressing gowns.

Indeed, matching outfits has emerged as a popular style for love struck millennials who love showing off their love to the world.

Couples are now matching t-shirts or sweatshirts in complementary colours, or go all out and find pre-designed outfits at different designer shops.

The most popular one in Zimbabwe besides printed T-shirts is the matching African print ethnic wear.

Ever since Pokello Nare and her designer husband Elikem Kumodzi showed that it can it can be really swaggy and stylish for a couple to wear matchy-match outfits, almost everyone is now doing it.

At weddings, couples are now opting for a second wardrobe change that will see them wearing matching African print ethnic wear.

Simbarashe Mahukwe is a twenty-one year old man currently at the University of Zimbabwe and he likes making a fashion statement when he goes out with his girlfriend.

“When I choose clothing to go on a date, I usually ask my partner what she will be wearing; then, I choose a similar colour or style. It might not be the exact same outfit, but I prefer to look like a couple to other people as well.”

To outside observers, it might seem too odd that young lovers would choose to dress in matching denim jackets or identical mock necks, but the distinctive look is a natural outgrowth of current fashion trends which are the glorification of young love, the longing for relationship stability, and a fixation on appearances.

The desire to show off your partner thus leads to matching outfits; as one young man who refused to be named said.

“We can show off that we are a couple, not one of those lonely singles,” he said.

Matching outfits has really picked up in the last few years due to social media hashtags like #couplelook, #lovestagram, and #hisandhers which have flourished on Instagram, increasing the importance of couples’ style coordination.

Nowadays, young people gain social currency when they are in relationships, and they can broadcast their status to the world with lavish 100-day anniversary rings, festive dates with perfectly edited selfies and, pretty matching clothes.

This fashion statement also gains and loses favour depending on peoples’ style choices

Speaking with Mavis Chikore, a medical student at a local university, she said wearing matching outfits with her boyfriend is too cheesy and she would never do it.

“I have never done this. Not even when I was in High School. I think it is taking the “we are a couple now, we are a thing! Too far! I would only be willing to wear the same perfume and that is it,” she said.

Some think it is only suitable for special occasions.

“I think that would be much attuned. Wearing matching outfits is fun but not always. I can only do it on special occasions like our anniversary and birthdays,” she said.

This reporter sat down with Tafadzwa Mutizira, a local designer who many couples opt for when they want couple matching designed clothes.

He said this trend has become so popular that whenever he makes a design he is forced to create a matching one for the opposite sex.

“Most couples these days prefer matching outfits so when I create my designs, I make sure that they accommodate for both sexes. I make T-shirts, sweaters, bottoms and tops then I print different designs on them.

“Some come with their designs, and some choose from the ones I already have, so I am really flexible when it comes to people’s needs,” he said.

Amongst some of his designs include love quotes printed in bold “king” and “Queen”.

Some however think style coordination with your partner has more to do with wanting to fit in.

“We tend to want to fit in with the person we are dating. Yes we are all unique but we want to, as a couple, look united and as if we ‘fit’,” said one Michael Chirimba from Chitungwiza.

Some think it is only natural for a couple to wear the same things because originally the two were attracted to each other.

“You are attracted to your partner for a reason and by being in a relationship with them, you are indirectly saying ‘I like the way you do things’,” said Naomi Mupatsira, a college student from MSU.

However, she was quick to point out that sometimes, it can be unhealthy for couples to be obsessed with copying each other.

“If it gets to the point where you have lost your sense of identity, then you have to wonder whether you are taking on these attributes because you are really great as a couple, or because you want so desperately for the relationship to work that you need to change everything about yourself to fit in,” she emphasised.

Carmine Chirasa from Hatfield simply thinks that style coordination with your partner is boring and not cool.

“Basically, if you are trying to dress like your partner or vice versa, it is not healthy or cool. After all, nobody wants to date themselves because that would be boring,” she said.

Couple twinning is however not restricted to the wardrobe only but can even go as far as in the kitchen. You might be great at cooking a certain food and your partner will end up taking on some of your techniques.

In most cases, couples end up having the same style because it is the woman who will be dressing her partner.

Thirty-five-year-old Taurai Mujikicha from Mufakose says he leaves everything to his wife when it comes to dressing

“Men generally do not really care about the things that we wear. Personally, I leave everything to my wife and she is the one who dresses me. My woman has a certain way she wants me to dress and I have become that person she wants me to be,” he said.