History beckons…Caps utd can scale new heights today

Robson Sharuko Senior Sports Editor

CAPS United could write another piece of history for themselves today should they beat Libyan giants Al Ahli Tripoli at the National Sports Stadium, and the result in the other Group B match between five-time champions Zamalek and USM Alger go their way, as the 2017 CAF Champions League road show rumbles on with eight matches over the next three days.The Green Machine could propel themselves to the top of Group B, the first time they have topped a Champions League group in their history, with victory over the visiting Libyans and resurgent Egyptian powerhouse Zamalek fail to beat their Algerian opponents in Alexandria today.

Makepekepe found themselves among the bottom two teams in the group after the first round of the fixtures, following a 0-2 loss in Alexandria at the hands of a Zamalek side desperate to go one step further in this tournament and win a sixth crown after the disappointment of losing in the final last year.

But an impressive 2-1 victory over USM Alger at the giant stadium last week, courtesy of a double strike from the impressive Ronald “Rooney” Chitiyo, powered the Green Machine into second place in the group where Zamalek lead the race with four points from two matches.

Although CAPS United have an inferior goal difference to USM Alger, who also have three points, they leapt over the Algerians into second place because CAF uses the head-to-head format in classification of teams in the event those clubs have played against each other during the campaign.

And CAPS United could soar to the top of Group B today should they beat Al Ahli Tripoli and USM Alger either hold or beat Zamalek in Alexandria in the third round of fixtures today.

Until this campaign, the Harare giants had never made it into the group stages of the Champions League and a place at the top of the group, even at the halfway mark of the tight battle for a place in the quarter-finals of the tournament, could be an historic achievement.

Lloyd Chitembwe’s men have already shown they have the pedigree to match the best clubs on the continent and, in the final elimination round for a place in the group stages, they produced the biggest shock when they dumped five-time African champions TP Mazembe from the tournament.

CAPS United showed remarkable resilience to hold the Congolese giants to a 1-1 draw in Lubumbashi, even taking the lead at a fortress where many visiting clubs have resembled poor lambs being driven into the slaughter chamber, through a strike by Abbas Amidu.

But a goal from Zambian captain Rainford Kalaba restored parity for the Congolese, champions of Africa just two years ago and who have won the title three times in the past eight years, only for the Green Machine to hold on to a draw that gave them the edge in the tie.

And, amid intense pressure at the National Sports Stadium, where a goal by the Congolese would have dramatically changed the picture, Chitembwe’s troops found a way to hang on to their advantage, repelling everything that was thrown at them and force a goalless draw that worked in their favour on the away goals rule.

It was a huge result that sent shock waves across African football but CAPS United showed it wasn’t a fluke by standing toe-to-toe with Zamalek in Egypt, only for them to concede two second half goals they could have avoided, in a thrilling contest.

Last Wednesday, back in their fortress, Makepekepe flexed their muscles and with Tafadzwa Dube playing a blinder in midfield and Chitiyo supplying the goals that mattered, they were worthy winners in another epic contest against the technically-gifted Algerians.

Centre-back Justice Jangano, whom some feared could be the weak link in their defence, answered his critics in the best way possible with a composed performance in the heart of the defence, outshining his vice-captain Dennis Dauda, even though he didn’t get the praise that his rich show deserved.

CAPS United are marking their 20th anniversary of participation in the CAF Champions League after they marked their entrance into the big boys club in 1997 with a 7-6 aggregate victory over Express of Uganda, winning the home tie 5-2 and then losing 2-4 in Kampala.

USM Alger were also part of that Champions League show and destroyed CD Travadores of Cape Verde in the first round while Zamalek beat St George of Ethiopia in the same round.

Makepekepe, though, fell in the next round when they lost both their home and away matches to Orlando Pirates of South Africa. CAPS United disappeared from the Champions league radar, after that loss, only to reappear in 2005 when they destroyed Lesotho Defence Forces 8-4 on aggregate.

And, again, USM Alger were part of that show as they lost 2-3 to Al Ahly of Egypt who would then go on to beat Zamalek 4-1 on aggregate in the semi-finals of a tourney in which CAPS lost in the second round to Red Arrows of Zambia 1-2 on aggregate.

A disqualification from the tournament, the following year for using ineligible players, cost CAPS United when they appeared primed to do very well, having lost just 0-1 to Raja Casablanca in the first leg in Morocco.

Now, Makepekepe, after an 11-year absence, are back among the big boys again and a victory today, which some of their fans believe is guaranteed, could even see them topping their group.

However, Al Ahli Tripoli are not pushovers. Homeless they might be, of course, because of the unrest in their country which has seen them being forced to play their matches in Tunisia but, hopeless, they certainly are not.

They showed their qualities last week when they held Zamalek to a goalless draw when many pundits had forecast that they would

be hammered by the experienced Egyptians. For Makepekepe, the challenge is in their court and usually when challenged — especially at their National Sports Stadium fortress — they normally come to the party and USM Alger and TP Mazembe can testify to that.

Dynamos, can provide testimony after CAPS United refused to concede defeat in a league match last year, in which the Green Machine were down 0-3 with five minutes of regulation time left, only for them to score three times and level the tie.

Fixtures

Group A: (Sunday) Beira Ferroviario da Beira (Mozambique) vs El Merreikh (Sudan), Sousse Etoile du sahel (Tunisia) vs El Hilal

Group B: (Tomorrow) Harare CAPS United (Zimbabwe) vs Ahly Tripoli (Libya), Alexandria Zamalek (Egypt) vs USM Alger

Group C: (Tomorrow) Pretoria Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa) vs Esperance (Tunisia), (Monday) Addis Ababa Saint George (Ethiopia) vs AS Vita (DR Congo)

Group D: (Sunday) Lusaka Zanaco (Zambia) vs Coton Sport (Cameroon); (Monday) Alexandria Al Ahly (Egypt) vs Wydad Athletic Club (Morocco)