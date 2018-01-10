Highfield MP Maziwisa, Pambuka arrested

Farirai Machivenyika and Lovemore Meya—
Highfield National Assembly representative Cde Psychology Maziwisa and former ZBC News anchor Oscar Pambuka were yesterday arrested by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) for fraud and are expected to appear in court today. ZACC principal public relations officer Ms Phyllis Chikundura confirmed the pair’s arrest.

“Maziwisa and Pambuka have been arrested today (yesterday) and are being detained at Avondale Police Station. They are expected to appear in Court 6 tomorrow (today),” said Ms Chikundura.

The two are facing charges of fraud involving $12 500 actual prejudice paid to them and $36 000 potential prejudice. This was after they wanted to offer public relations consultancy services to Zimbabwe Power Company through former Energy and Power Development Minister Undenge (Dr Samuel).

“They were given a contract to offer the services to Zesa yet it had a fully-fledged PR department. The pair was paid $12 500 and never returned it. They were also supposed to get a further $36 000, which was not given to them following an outcry.”

The pair’s lawyer Mr Jonathan Samukange said: “I can confirm their arrest. Actually, I accompanied them to ZACC where they were requested to come for interviews. They were arrested and were detained. They will appear in court tomorrow (today) for remand purposes. On the charges they are facing, I cannot comment. Just wait (for) when they appear in court.” ZACC commissioner in charge of investigations Mr Goodson Nguni also confirmed the arrests, but could not provide details. I can confirm that they have been arrested, but talk to their lawyer for further information,” he said.

Cde Maziwisa and Mr Pambuka are directors of public relations firm, Fruitful Communications, that was hand-picked last year by Zesa Holdings to do public relations work for the power utility at the behest of former Energy and Power Development Minister Dr Samuel Undenge.

The two were hired despite the fact that Zesa Holdings has a fully fledged public relations department whose personnel are still on its payroll. The arrangement resulted in the power utility losing thousands of dollars as Zesa had to pay Fruitful Communications consultations fees at the same time paying its employees’ salaries.

Dr Undenge has since been arrested for abuse of office and is out on bail. The State alleges that on January 14, 2016, he gave a directive to Zimbabwe Power Company to engage Fruitful Communications without going to tender. Fruitful Communications was supposed to disseminate information on all ZimAsset-based projects. The company is alleged to have fraudulently invoiced $12 650 to ZPC, which it was paid without doing any work.
  • Chamunorwa

    Why not arrest everyone in the higher echelons of power? After all, everyone is quite tainted in many respects. The law must not be used selectively.

    • PVendetta

      You think Its that easy as walking into a take away shop and ordering what you want? Without any proof of evidence. Arresting and prosecuting is a waste of time and money, Just like ranting on here like cry babies

    • Cde

      Lets built jails first ..half of Zimbabwe might be jailed including Zrp .Zimra and all clearing agents.Zinara .vid.Passport office. Etc …lets be careful ..sometimes we need to forgive and move on ..

  • Zaka Jerera

    Chinyika chevarimi vefodhla hachina kwachoinda ichi

  • Trymore Chimurenga

    Did they pay themselves? Why was no Zesa employee arrested?

  • topez

    I don’t see this

  • topez

    I don’t see the charges sticking

  • yowe

    Mmmm ZACC should investigate Russel nezvivana zvaMugabe zviya..Corruption and murder will be uncovered!! If they go there they will open a can of worms and those people will be forced to return the millions they stole into the country .Oscar haana nyaya he was paid nevanhu vekuZPC.Uyo Maziwisa should be arrested for saying Zanu Pf created more than 2 million “informal jobs”

  • musayigwa

    So the worst of G40 thieves stole $12500, $36000, bags of beans, bicycles and two TVs…yet we are no where near explaining $15billion ahh!

    So far all corruption stories are convincing us that G40 were saints after all. The real $million-dollar, economy-shattering crooks are still out there!

  • Guest

    Is it a crime to get a contract? These guys did not award themselves a contract. Vakatotsvakawo basa vakaripiwa saka handioni pane mhosva yavo.

  • Dr Gata

    ZESA has got a fully fledged Projects division, but it outsources some of its works to contractors. It’s quite normal in business. Saka sungai ZESA yese. Nxaaa. Taurai nyaya yenyu chaiyo. Oscar is business saka angarambe basa here achiti mune “…fully fledged department….”?

  • maita

    Houses we see in Zimbabwe do not reflect the economic situation in Zimbabwe if these guys are investigated 99% would be found wanting. I don’t think its genuine money which is building these mansions.

  • Sinyo

    I personally had thot this gov was serious on uprooting corruption…

    This is a fake…

    Its regrettable that they have outwitted opposition leader Morgan. They would definitely lose elections.

    Selective application of the law is very very bad for any democratic country.

    Ungasiya vanhu vakaba ma millions and arrest people for petty $12k????

  • I am an African

    Ini Maziwisa ndogoda kuti ambobvunzwa zvemabasa 2 million aya aakati aka creatwa neZANU pf. Hanzi we created informal jobs. Creating jobs by forcing people into poverty until they have no option that informal job.