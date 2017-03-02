High Court outlaws child-beating

March 2, 2017 Headlines, Top Stories

Daniel Nemukuyu Senior Court Reporter
The High Court has issued a landmark ruling outlawing the beating of children at school and in homes.

Justice David Mangota held that parents and teachers must not lay their hands on children, even if they misbehave.

Recently, another High Court judge Justice Esther Muremba, ruled out canning of juveniles as judicial punishment, but the decision now awaits confirmation at the Constitutional Court.

The judge also declared unconstitutional Section 69 (2) (c) of the Education Act which permits corporal punishment.

Sections 3 to 7 of the Education Disciplinary Regulations 1985 contained in Statutory Instrument 362 of 1998, was also declared to be in violation of the Constitution. Justice Mangota will write a detailed judgment giving reasons for his decision.
Watch Parents speak on corporal punishment ban :video below

However, the matter will be sent to the Constitutional Court for confirmation.

Constitutional law expert Mr Tendai Biti, filed the court application at the High Court in June last year on behalf of a parent whose child was being beaten by a teacher at Belvedere Primary School in Harare.

Mrs Linah Pfungwa, with the support of Justice for Children’s Trust, filed the court application arguing that corporal punishment was a form of violence and must be abolished.

Mrs Pfungwa indicated in her affidavit that her daughter who was in Grade One, was severely assaulted with a rubber pipe by her teacher identified as Mrs Chemhere.

The reason for the punishment, Mrs Pfungwa said, was that the girl’s reading book had not been signed by guardians as confirmation that she had done homework.

“My child suffered major bruises and I took photographs and pictures of the same. She had deep bruises on her back and she could hardly sleep properly.

“I posted the pictures of my daughter on our WhatsApp group for other parents to observe and it turned out that other children had also been assaulted…”

Mrs Pfungwa and other family members approached the headmistress at Belvedere Primary School with the complaint and she undertook to investigate.

The woman’s lawyers even wrote to the Ministry of Education, Sport and Culture complaining before filing the court application.

She argued that that corporal punishment was inhuman.

“I believe corporal punishment is violence against children and I do not believe that children should be subjected to any form of violence.

“I further believe that corporal punishment is a physical abuse of children.

“It amounts to deliberately hurting a child, which causes injuries such as bruises, broken bones, burns or cuts..”

Mrs Pfungwa argued that corporal punishment in schools was dangerous because it was administered indiscriminately without any measure of control.

At home, Mrs Pfungwa said, she did not beat up her child.

“If my child misbehaves, I ground her by denying her access to television as well as denying her pocket money or other goodies like sweets and presents.

“If she does well, I reward her by presents or extra hours of watching television.

“My child is well-behaved and well-brought up simply as a result of the dialogue that I use as a means of discipline,” she said.
Pin It

Related Posts

  • DeRule

    we can as well as petition the courts for the use of contraceptives at the age of 12 for the girl child because child misbehaving and teenage sex go hand in hand. how would you ground a child who sleeps out with boys (man) since our children start been sexually active at 13 years?

  • Proverbs

    Eeiishh!…..So we now know more about the creation than the creator!

  • Dr. Jay

    Life without TV, sweets and pocket money may be a thorough punishment to those of you who are on easy street, not in the weed smoking communities where sweet talk might not be the best method of reproving juveniles. A first world approach in a Third World environment will be a gross imbalance. Teachers should deal with their own problems.

  • morality

    Look at societies that do not beat their children see what has become of those children, disciplining your child is a God given right. There are judges who are out to seek fame, at the expense of their ethics and consciences. there is a greater good and social norms.

  • amanda

    if one deprive a child of pocket money and watching television its still a form of violence action which may be more damaging because its psychological,so there is no difference in this case the same parent is violent against her own child and should be prosecuted as well.

  • never!

    I will personally challenge this.

    Especially on the role of a parent.

    Even amongst teachers, it is illegal to administer corporal punishment by ANY teacher.

    Only a headmaster, deputy or assigned senior master may do so.

    No one else can and should administer it in anyway or form.

    When administered, it is logged.

    When administered, it is only allowed on a male, over a certain age, using a certified cane, on the buttocks.

    The problem is the individual teachers and the heads of schools that allow it

    As a parent, I will fight tooth and nail to make sure this does not set a precedence to all issues, because of deviant extremes. Any parent knows. We cannot have our rights to raise our children taken away.

    • Gijima

      Rathe ban beatings of citizens by the police and soldiers than banning disciplining of children. Make ZRP not to carry baton sticks and stop indiscriminately beating up citizens. Elections are around the corner and it must be declared illegal for police to beat up citizens with an alternative view to that of gvt.

  • JAMES GUNIKE

    Taura hako hama. Being disciplined over stray cattle trained some of us to be honest responsible good economic actors that we are today than making a child recite the national pledge without real practice of dignity of hard work, You can never run an economy of citizens without discipline no matter how much so-called God given resources a nation might have and the thing called discipline starts in the home. There is so much mediocrity in our public institutions these days chief among them the Judiciary.

  • Chirove Wezhira

    Even if that sort of judgment is confirmed by the Constitutional court, I will not abide by such trash in my house. For the record I do not beat my children always but I will do so when the need arises. I raise my children the way I want and it is not the court’s duty to pretend to protect a minor whom they do not fend for. Kumba kwenyu mutongi musarova but one day people will point at you and say,” You see this man is a judge,but his child is an armed robber”. That is where it starts. Handeyi tione

  • Piankhi

    I see another African country following the ways of the West. I grew up with punishment and I am a better person for the discipline my parents put on me. The same as I did with my children when needed. There is a difference between discipline and abuse. And one should know. If you cannot discipline a child now they will become just like American and Western children that will not bare any respect for rules. This is another weakness African country have acquired of following Western culture and dismissing the African culture of raising children to adults. The reason America is violent because government dictates how people can raise their children and now give the power to children if parents want to discipline their children as all the child has to do is threaten to parent with the police. This is a African sickness, to now implement this colonial brain washing as how black people and the race should raise their children in a African culture. Whites had no problems beating and murdering black children when they oppressed blacks and police abuse black youths in America on a daily basis. But this is suppose to be okay for government to do?. Now they create rules for the world to tell other races of what is appropriate as to discipline children and them being the biggest abusers. Zimbabwe like most African countries have become weak and trade their culture for monetary crumbs from Western countries to dictates what goes on in African countries and it people and culture. Basically sellouts to their colonial masters mentally, financially, and mostly African Culture.

    • N@

      corporal punishment does not teach respect it teaches fear! which is exactly what happens all over Africa and asia.
      The man with the biggest stick reigns supreme!

  • N@

    Well done Justice Mangota!
    I cannot believe the reactionary comments here spouting proverbs etc!
    You cannot live life today word for word from a 2000 year old document!!!
    Learn some better parenting techniques people!

  • N@

    corporal punishment in fact is still allowed in the Home in the UK…. get your facts straight

    #####

  • N@

    your child can pick up a telephone and call the police…or tell a neighbour! don’t be ignorant

  • ruddle263

    This law amendment does not qualify in our country, you expect me not to beat my child who will reach a stage of financial independent at a later stage, that i’m feeding with my hard earned money that is not even sustaining my normal way of living, whom I will see at a corner bridge doing drugs, or has been impregnated somewhere…why are you trying to fill your portfolio with trivial cases. I know they has to be a balance when it comes to the beating of lads, for you people sitting to discuss such an issue in a country that need attention on serious matters is rather lame… tirikukuonai zvedu

  • N@

    you cannot spout the bible to back up brutality! it’s over 2000 years old!
    Humans are meant to evolve and progress over time….

  • Cecil Roars

    ini ndino rova vanhu vangu nekuti ndevangu. Ndino ranga vana mu rudo. So the high court will not beat vana ve high court and so life goes on.

  • Maxwell Burnham

    I`ll follow what the Bible say. Anything else, I`ll disregard

  • Chipo Lena Kapamba

    kkkkkkkkk mandispaka