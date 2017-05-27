Hichilema thanks DA leader for support

Pretoria.- From his prison cell, Zambian opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema has thanked Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane for his support.

This is after Maimane was refused entry into Zambia on Thursday because he was allegedly going to mobilise opposition parties in the country to pressure the courts to release Hichilema.

“We were briefed by our team over the events that happened at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport (KKIA) last evening. This is where Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane was denied entry into Zambia,” said Hichilema in a statement. “Where else has this happened in the world other than North Korea? If there were any Zambians out there who keep doubting the intentions of a PF-led government, that action should leave you in no doubt.”

Hichilema said: “In a few weeks this country will be a fully-fledged dictatorship.” “Extra-judicial activities where people will be detained without trial will define this country. South Africa is one of Africa’s biggest economies and one of our biggest trade partners but we choose to antagonise them. “Mmusi is South African first, before he is DA president; to therefore humiliate a South African of such high standing, is a diplomatic scandal.

“To Mmusi, thank you my brother for your support, soon, this episode will end . . . “ he said. – News24.