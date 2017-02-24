Heyday of local jazz

Godwin Muzari Memory Lane

Popularity of jazz music has massively declined. The genre has joined other beats that fell by the wayside in the music industry yet jazz remains one of the best styles on the land.

Jazz musicians are some of the most creative singers, but locally they no longer attract many followers. Jazz has traditionally been a preserve for the mature, the music soothes and speaks to souls. So what is happening to this good genre these days?

One of renowned jazz promoters, Josh Hozheri, spoke to Memory Lane about the challenges the genre is facing and also revisited some of the good days of jazz music on the local showbiz scene.

Hozheri is well-known for his defunct joint Jazz 105 and was instrumental in the running of a number of jazz festivals. He was also responsible for bringing in international jazz stars.

However, since the demise of his Jazz 105, his involvement with jazz is now minimal. In fact, by the time of the closure of the popular joint (which is now Jazz 24 /7), Jazz 105 was no longer strictly dedicated to jazz music. It had embraced other genres since the popularity of jazz had declined.

Hozheri has sweet and sour memories of the era when jazz attracted good numbers to his venue and his festivals.

“When we started Jazz 105 in 1999 there were a number of jazz groups that had regular shows at other venues in Harare. Jazz was also popular in Bulawayo and Mutare. We came to join others that were promoting the genre, but most groups were doing copyright songs that time,” said Hozheri.

“There were groups like Two Plus Two, Jabavu Drive, Cool Crooners, Summer Breeze, Pied Pipers and Jazz Impacto among others. From such groups came big names like Paul Lunga and Jonah Mutumwa that went on to do well in the industry.

“In Mutare names like Too Open, Band Mutare and Fanyana Dube were popular with jazz followers. On arrival on the scene, Jazz 105 took advantage of that popularity and began hosting a number of the big names.”

Hozheri said his interest in jazz grew when he was still at college.

“I was a student at Bulawayo Hotel School and would take part-time jobs as a bar man at Alabama Nightclub and Hartsfield Sports Club. I got appreciation of jazz at Alabama where I observed mature big spenders coming to listen to jazz. I realised that the jazz market was lucrative and since that time I fell in love with the genre.”

Hozheri worked for a private hospitality company before getting an opportunity to open his own outlet.

When owners of the then Mateo’s Restaurant thought of moving out, Hozheri came into the building and christened his new joint Jazz 105.

He took 105 from the address of the building, which is 105 Robert Mugabe Road although Jazz 105 was the last section of the building and physically located at the corner of Sam Nujoma Street (then Second Street) and Robson Manyika Avenue.

He began holding jazz shows and the first group to perform was Summer Breeze.

“Summer Breeze became our resident band and other groups would come to the place during weekends. We started on a low note but the concept grew with time and many bands competed to come. Bulawayo and Mutare groups came to the venue and it became known as the home of jazz.”

The growth of jazz saw the formation of other groups that contested for space at various jazz venues that competed with Jazz 105.

“Musicians branched from the main groups and we had names like Jazz Invitation, Rute Mbangwa, Tanga Wekwa Sando, Victor Kunonga, The Other Four, Mbare Trio, Dumi Ngulube and Dudu Mangenga coming up.

“More names meant more competition in the industry and it was an exciting time in the jazz sector.”

Hozheri launched Winter Jazz Festival to bring together most of the jazz musicians in a three-day event that also involved international musicians.

The festival was mainly done at Jazz 105, but it grew and the main event of the fete was moved to Harare International Conference Centre.

Oliver Mtukudzi was a prominent participant at the event as he shared the stage with most local jazz singers and their regional counterparts.

International stars like Hugh Masekela, Ringo Madlingozi, Jimmy Dludlu, Suzanna Owiyo, Kunle Ayo, Dorothy Masuka, Tsepo Tshola and Steve Dyer among others came for the festival.

However, as the popularity of jazz declined, the festivals began taking non-jazz artistes and Jazz 105 also started hosting musicians from other genres.

By the time of its closure, Jazz 105 was no longer the same and Hozheri said the move to commercialise music selection due to changing environment meant jazz could not get its deserved attention

Hozheri is now running Time and Jazz Café adjacent to Cresta Oasis and he is planning another festival this winter. He hosts a number of jazz musicians, but he also gives room to other genres.