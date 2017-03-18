Herald attachee appeals for assistance

Margaret Matibiri Herald Reporter

Herald attachee Praise Bvumbamera is seeking financial assistance to complete five chemotherapy sessions required to suppress a cancerous hormone in her body believed to be continuously contributing to ovarian cysts. Bvumbamera (23), who is pursuing an Honours Degree in English and Communication Studies with the Midlands State University and is currently on industrial attachment with The Herald, requires about $5 000 for chemotherapy and additional funding for another bill that is accruing at Harare Central Hospital, where she is receiving treatment.

Her mother, Mrs Selina Bvumbamera, said Praise had been in and out of hospital since last December and underwent several operations to remove the cysts to no avail.

She said doctors told her that her daughter was not recovering because her body was producing a cancerous hormone, which they believed was contributing to the continuous development of the cysts.

Mrs Bvumbamera said Praise had undergone one session of chemotherapy when she suddenly developed another complication last Saturday.

“She was supposed to go for the second stage of her chemotherapy this week, but that’s when we discovered that she had intestinal obstruction,” she said.

“Before she was admitted, she started complaining of stomach pains and she was vomiting everything that she ate or drank and her stomach began to swell. On Saturday, when she was taken to Marondera General Hospital, her situation had worsened and she was quickly referred and rushed to Harare Central Hospital.”

Praise has since undergone a corrective surgery for the intestinal obstruction at Harare Central Hospital and is still required to complete her five chemotherapy sessions.

When a team from The Herald visited her, she was visibly in pain, with a swollen body and feeding intravenously.

Those wishing to offer financial assistance can send money through her father Mr Phanuel Bvumbamera’s EcoCash account on 0773 401 057 or contact The Herald managing editor Victoria Ruzvidzo on 0772129972.