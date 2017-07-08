Headmaster snatches laptop

Sheillah Mapani Herald reporter

David Livingstone Primary School headmaster allegedly stole a laptop belonging to a teacher at the school worth $600.

Newton Ndhlela (51) appeared before Harare magistrate Ms Tracy Muzondo yesterday facing theft charges and was remanded to July 13 for trial out of custody.

The prosecutor Ms Mollen Murozvi is alleging that on January 15 last year at David Livingstone Primary School in Harare, a teacher Sandra Hunyene left her laptop inside a desk in one of the classrooms. She left the class on school business.

When she returned she found some furniture missing including the desk in which she hid the laptop. She reported the matter to Ndhlela.

The court heard that instead of being helpful, Ndhlela was rude. He told Hunyene it was none of his business and professed ignorance over the whereabouts of the laptop.

The court heard that while in Ndhlela’s office Hunyene spotted her laptop hidden under some books. When she told Ndhlela about it, he allegedly became violent and pushed the teacher out of his office. He locked the office.