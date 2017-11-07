Head to Head challenge for Miss World Zim

Tafadzwa Zimoyo Senior Arts Reporter

Miss World Zimbabwe queen Chiedza Mhosva who is in China ahead of the 67th edition of the Miss World pageant that will take place next weekend at the Sanya City Arena has been placed in group 18 for the head to head challenge (Tuesday) today. Other countries in the group include Vietnam, Spain, South Sudan and Belize and the winner in this group automatically gets a place in top 40.

Mhosva will also take part in other challenges which include track and field events, judges’ choices and beauty with a purpose project among others. According to information from the Miss World, this year they have introduced the ‘Head to Head Challenge Rounds’.“The Head to Head Challenge events will all take place between October 21 and November 15 at different locations visited by the contestants during the Miss World 2017 Festival. Twenty groups of six countries expected to go head to head for a place in the Top 40 Round with the winner of each challenge group will automatically qualify for the Miss World Top 40 Round.

The public will then be asked to choose the winner of each group via a free vote and voting will remain open until the start of the next challenge event,” read the official statement from the pageant. Miss World Zimbabwe spokesperson Tendai Chirau urged Zimbabweans to rally behind Chiedza.

“Miss Zimbabwe Trust is calling on all Zimbabweans within and outside our borders to vote for the queen on the challenge via online platforms and on her social media pages. She stands a chance of leading the group, depending on how we vote for her,” he said. About 120 contestants from all over the world will compete for the coveted crown on the grand finale.