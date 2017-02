Hazard revels on super goal

LONDON. — Eden Hazard reflected on a special goal after tearing through Arsenal to consolidate Chelsea’s place at the top of the English Premier League soccer table.

Hazard scored Chelsea’s second in Saturday’s 3-1 win which saw Antonio Conte’s side take a 12-point lead over the Gunners.

The Belgium playmaker ran half the length of the field and evaded any would-be tacklers before netting his 10th goal of the season.

“I score a few goals, a few beautiful goals,” Hazard told Chelsea TV. “But this one is special. It’s against Arsenal and we won the game.

“This one is one of the best.”

Conte praised Hazard’s all-round display and wants him to repeat the performance.

The Italian said: “He played very well. I hope to play always in this way. He has great talent and we need this talent.”

Meanwhile, Hazard said runaway Premier League leaders Chelsea could easily have won by double the 3-1 scoreline that extinguished Arsenal’s title hopes for another season.

The Belgian tore through the Arsenal defence at Stamford Bridge on Saturday for a stunning Chelsea second goal, but suggested that the champions-elect held back from inflicting further damage on Arsene Wenger’s demoralised men.

“We could score two or three more goals. We didn’t, we keep it for the next game, I think,” Hazard told Chelsea TV, after Antonio Conte’s side blew Arsenal away. They now have a nine-point lead over Tottenham Hotspur at the English Premier League summit.

Conte’s side are now training their sights on next Sunday’s trip to Burnley.

“The gap is more big now. We want to stay there, top of the league forever,” Hazard said.

Marcos Alonso scored the opener for Chelsea and Cesc Fabregas lobbed in a third, before Olivier Giroud nodded in a late consolation as Wenger watched grimly from the Stamford Bridge stands while he serving a touchline ban.

Chelsea might hold a handsome lead and have all the impetus, but Conte – who dived into the home fans to celebrate – was in more cautious mood afterwards and said he wanted even more from Hazard.

