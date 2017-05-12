Hatirare clothing line makes waves

Tafadzwa Zimoyo Senior Arts Reporter —

A new clothing line called #Hatirare by Zimbabwean designer James Pande is making waves across the Limpopo River. According to Pande who is based in South Africa, the new range of clothes serve to inspire youths not to sit on their laurels but to work hard.

“We want the youths to be inspired to work hard. The message is loud and clear, let’s work and create a better world and future for the next generation,” said Pande.

He said that fashion is important in the lifestyle of a society as everything now revolves around it.

“We live in the 21st century and fashion is dominating in people’s lives. Gone are the days it was only centred on men.

“Camouflage represents all the youths who are soldiering on to make their dreams come true in every sector of the economy. In short, we are empowering ‘soldiers’ against corruption,” he said.

The clothing line is available in radical camouflage, bright and plain colours caps, T-shirts, berets, overalls, work suits and shirts. A number of artists and celebrities including musician Nox Guni are already rocking the brand.

Asked if the army regalia would not lend fashionistas into trouble with the Zimbabwe National Army, Pande said currently the brand was meant for the Diaspora market.

“Zimbabweans living in South Africa are sporting the merchandise since back home there are regulations prohibiting wearing of army regalia.

“We will spread it outside Zimbabwe and ensure that those who are proudly Zimbabwean are able to buy it,” he said.

Pande is the brains behind the Hovhorosi Style, a Zimbabwean clothing label, which is on overalls punctuated with President Robert Mugabe’s signature.