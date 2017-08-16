Harare businessman donates to prison school

Herald Reporter

Harare businessman Mr Cosmas Mushininga, heeding President Mugabe’s call to invest in education, recently donated books and computers worth $5 000 to Harare Central Prison Primary School and pledged to do the same to other schools in the city.

Mr Mushininga, a construction expert, made the donation jointly with his friend and Harare Ward 7 Councillor Cde Musa Gwasira of Zanu-PF.

The school caters for 800 pupils and Mr Mushininga, who is also the party’s Harare District 2 finance secretary, believes it is imperative that the country’s citizens play their part in helping Government meet such national obligations like health and education provisions.

He said he would continue to be guided by Government’s commitment to “better education for all .

“The donation was inspired by President Robert Mugabe, who has shown strong commitment since independence to the provision of affordable education and continued improvement of opportunities even for the less privileged,” said Mr Mushininga.

“It is incumbent upon us as citizens of this country to emulate and complement the efforts of His Excellency in empowering our children through education, and I will continue to play my small part to chip in to that national drive, which is also in line with the Zim-Asset blueprint.”

Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services chief correctional officer Solomon Mutanda received the books and the computers, saying the donation would go a long way in helping improve the school’s pass rate.

“The donation is timely as it will boost our good pass rate by giving our pupils enough material to read and prepare for their studies,” Mutanda said.

Cde Gwasira, who used to own a Premier Soccer League club Lengthens, said the computers would assist the children to access Internet.

“I encourage the pupils to fully utilise the books in their studies and the computers for research on the Internet,” he said.

“Education is a good foundation for a better future.”

Harare Central Prison Primary School head Ms Ratidzo Manokore pledged to make full use of the donation and thanked the benefactors for their gesture.

The Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, Dr Lazarus Dokora, has always outlined that the new education curriculum framework adopted by Government seeks to impart practical skills to pupils for them to benefit directly from the many empowerment initiatives launched since independence.

Dr Dokora said the present curriculum framework gave expression to the national efforts and aspirations as reflected in Zim-Asset.