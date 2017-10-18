Hands off spouse’s phone, court rules . . . infringes right to privacy . . . violates Constitution

Bulawayo Bureau
A HIGH Court judge has ruled that it is illegal for spouses to pry into each other’s cellphones without permission.

Harare High Court judge Justice Tawanda Chitapi said evidence obtained through prying into a cellphone should not stand in court as it would have been obtained illegally.

Justice Chitapi made the landmark ruling as he sentenced Fortunate Nsoro (36) of Chitungwiza for knifing her husband to death while their eight-year-old daughter watched, for refusing to show her a “suspicious” text message that he had received on his cellphone.

Nsoro fatally stabbed Petros Mutasa (55) in February last year, in a dispute over the text message which her husband had received on his cellphone.

Justice Chitapi convicted Nsoro of culpable homicide and sentenced her to 10 years in jail.

He suspended two years for five years on condition that she does not commit a similar crime within the period.

The judge said snooping into someone’s phone contravenes Section 57(d) of the Constitution, which guarantees every person the right not to have the privacy of their communications infringed.

“There is no law which provides that a husband or wife has a right to infringe on the privacy of the other’s communications. Whatever message which the deceased received was not intended for Nsoro, otherwise Mutasa would have conveyed the message to her. She (Nsoro) simply could not respect her husband’s right to privacy,” said Justice Chitapi.

It was, however, not mentioned in court the reason why Nsoro demanded to read the message.

“Nsoro’s insistence that Mutasa should divulge a communication made to him on his phone was in itself an infringement upon his right to privacy of communication,” said the judge.

Justice Chitapi said Mutasa was lawfully entitled to refuse to divulge the message he had received on his phone to his wife.

“In a way, by insisting that Mutasa divulges the message, Nsoro was the cause or torched the altercation which ended up with disastrous consequences. It is the court’s view that society should learn to respect privacy of communications. Many a time, the cellphone has been cause of matrimonial quarrels and domestic disputes because couples do not respect each other’s rights to communications made or received,” said the judge.

Justice Chitapi said the courts continued to be inundated with cases involving spouses invading the private communications of the other.

“This practice should be deprecated as it amounts to investigating or eavesdropping on one another. Usually, spouses who do this will be aiming to find evidence of wrongful conduct by the other.

“Eavesdropping on another’s cellphone is evidence of lack of trust in that other person and the courts are flooded with cases where couples or spouses seek to prove wrongful conduct by the other using evidence in the form of messages retrieved from another spouse’s phone,” he said.

The court heard that on February 26, 2015 shortly after 7pm, the couple was in the bedroom when Mutasa received a message on his mobile phone.

Nsoro demanded to read the message, but her husband refused. He also declined to divulge the contents of the message.

She got angry resulting in a dispute. The court heard that a fight ensued and Mutasa indiscriminately assaulted his wife.

Nsoro rushed to the kitchen and returned armed with three kitchen knives, which she used to stab her husband.

The court heard that Mutasa died on the same day after succumbing to the injuries.

A neighbour, who heard Mutasa screaming, reported the matter to the police leading to Nsoro’s arrest.

Post mortem results showed that the cause of death was due to post-haemorrhagic shock, lacerations, bruises, abrasions, stab and cuts consistent with use of sharp force.
  • sambiri

    But in other cases mobile phones operators are demanded to produce evidence of messages and location of people phones to incriminate them . And when the same courts are shown messages gotten through snooping one’s phone by their husbands or wives its illegal . evidence is evidence regardless of how it is obtained. Killing is wrong but the reason for their argument should have proved the husband was promiscuous as it is trending in Zimbabwe. Why would married couple hide phone messages to one another? Is that marriage? What are these courts encouraging here? Zimbabwe is a loser in every corner!

    • justsaying

      sambiri wegona kkkkk two people can never be one

      • robert

        that was a good argument from Sambiri, if the courts can use that evidence coming from telecomunication providers to incriminate people so why should it not be considered as evidence when a person uses it. There is a flaw of the law here.

        • Jamaicanpass

          Evidence obtained illegally is is not permissible in a court of law, evidence if obtained from a communications company legally, then it’s permissible in a court of law.

    • Collin

      It is legal if a court orders that the mobile operator should furnish it with the messages. In any case, this usually involves criminal cases, which should be proved beyond reasonable doubt, the reason being that one will be considered a criminal for the rest of his/her life. So the courts will go to all lengths to prove that indeed one committed such a crime as alleged.

      • Collin Mackenzie

        Very fair

      • Mbonisi Sibanda KoBulawayo

        agreed 100% Collin.Such evidence is the one courts consider as admissible.

    • Mbonisi Sibanda KoBulawayo

      Not at all Sambiri. Evidence obtained illegally is not admissible evidence. When messages are sought from service providers it would legal. When one views a wife’s phone message by force its illegal and again when a wife does that its also illegal. Trust can not come about because of eaves dropping each others phone but by loving each other and respecting each other. The institution of marriage needs strengthening outside suspicions and snooping. Mbonisi Mabhonga Sibanda Ko Bulawayo

  • truth

    The law is an ass for sure! That was
    murder! And you sentence Gumbura for
    40 yrs yet he never spilled any blood. Nonsense. So am no longer afraid to knife
    my spouse to death or anyone for that matter.

    • Masundanyika

      i really share your outrage. the law sympathises with women yet they are worst perpetrators of domestic violence. Ari murume akauraya dai anzi life in prison. I dont see how this cane be culpable homicide when this woman had intention to kill the husband for refusing with the phone. clear intention.

  • Ziso

    8 years is too little for this cold blooded killer

  • icho

    It is such court rulings which eventually have adverse effects on marriages. Divorces ARE INDEED ON THE INCREASE DUE TO NEW CONTEMPORARY CHALLENGES spouses are encountering. The cell phone being one of them as properly mentioned above. The above ruling, while it is in line with the constitution, attacks the very essence of marriage, trust, honesty etc. If spouses are barred by law to have access to each others’ cell phones where is the oneness. Once we get married mine becomes yours and yours becomes mine. There is no more privacy between us but TRANSPARENCY to implicitly prove that I am faithful. This ruling INDIRECTLY encourages UNFAITHFULNESS IN MARRIAGES. While it may lessen deaths and quarrels it supports infidelity. On the very day one says I DO, one cedes his/her right to privacy. That is marriage. What is next? With such rulings spouses away from home, upon being asked where they are and when they will be back, would simply say “ask me not for you are invading my privacy”, etc. About the cell phone privacy, this indeed has set the tone for GROSS UNFAITHFULNESS AND MORE DIVORCES ETC.

    • gulaz

      I think you are wrong here.get to the bottom of things and think widely.some woman want to do it to the extremes coz they want to know evey call yapinda.text yacho.pese parira phone,they want to know kuti ndiyani.so is this the meaning of oneness or marriage?.a suspicious mind yagara inonetsa.i respect my wife’s phone and handibvunze any call or text yapinda coz its her privacy.kana ndakapusa its fine but God will reveal it anytime pasina problem.its only that people want to comment mu paper but havazive mitemo or even a bit of their constitution.vanongoziva “their right to vote”

    • Zivai Ndlovu

      cellphone is merely a tool of communication. It can never be the cause of marriage breakdowns. Wongorora chaita musoro uteme. Suspicions, mistrust, infidelity are the issues couples need to address and not cellphone. The judgment is merely asserting individual rights to privacy, where a spouse would demand and or use underhand tactics to access the contents of your mobile phone without consent. If you provide that access voluntarily, well and good but by hook and crook, no. Cellphone or no cellphone some couples cheat on each other.

      • Mbonisi Sibanda KoBulawayo

        Zivai Ndlovu you have summed it very well.

    • Chaluvha

      I think the ruling is fair . To say this ruling will encourage unfaithfullness in marriage is not correct in my own opinion . Marriage is a union of two adults . Marriage is bonded by respect ,trust , faithfulness and love for each other whether in the presence or absence of a cellphone . Whether it cellphone is shared between the two or not . The Cellphone gadget is not part of the marriage union . Love encompasses everything. Where they is love they is no cheating because true love does not hurt or seek to hurt someone especially , one you call marriage partner. A spouse can have access to each other’s cellphone but still cheat , so in my opinion this ruling will not encourage unfaithfulness in marriages.

    • CHITORO CHENYEMBA

      satan aripanyanga

    • Mbonisi Sibanda KoBulawayo

      Icho-may i disagree with your contribution. If couples agree to no more privacy then they should use one phone or at least just interchange phones without using passwords. However because people differ one may not be comfortable to have his or her partner accessing negative messages that may be to do with inlaws or other important members of their families. This is normal and acceptable. Abanye abantu balenhloni meaning vamwe vanonyara.

    • karombe

      basically things go wrong when one in a relationship falls out of love. zvimwe zvinenge zvotaurwa anenge angova ma statement. people should learn to walk out of those relationships if it becomes unbearable

  • Chihera

    About time this was legalised. It’s private for that very reason!!!

  • yowe

    Hehehehe regai tihure hedu

    • jae

      i agree. Marriage is not worth it to me

  • Mutema

    I wish to Differ with the Learned Judge. Please respect the marriage institution. If the two are married, then they are said to be joined together as one flesh. Meaning they are one body. As such Mr Judge there is supposed to be transparency and no hidden messages by the other party. Your Judgement is misplaced Judge. It is an embarrassment to your profession. you should have just dealt with the murder case and not rule on the message issue.

    • Justice

      Dont confuse issues here,
      There is the bible and the law
      The law does not say when two are maried become one but the bible does, if we were in church I woukd agree with you or if its a pastor who raised the subject

      • Cecil Roars

        I also differ with you. Courts are there to support the integrity of their communities. This judgement is wrong. Tomorrow it is going to be about the privacy of his car, his house and his body.
        Zimbabwe need judges that combine societal values , the law and ethics in their administration of justice. This judgement isn’t a common law judgement at all.

    • robzam

      That argument does not even scratch the surface, “we are one”. Are you taking the meaning literally. If you are one, why not just wake up with a headache and say to your wife, since we are one please go and work for me today. Marriage is just like a school full of uniformed pupils, who are all identifiable by the same uniform. For as long as they are in school, they are expected to behave and act in a certain way but that does not change the fact that they are different people comoflouged by the uniform.

      Marriage is a union of two people who are not Siamese twins, like school children in uniform they try and conform to those dictates of marriage they find to be reasonable. They still maintain their separate group of friends and their social activities don’t revolve around each other and above all they both keep secrets from each other. The happiest marriages are those that are practical and respect each other’s space, that includes phones. The Shona people say, ukatsvaga makudo mugomo unomawana, loosely translated, if you go searching for baboons in the mountain, you will find them.

    • boutros

      The learned judge is only interpreting the law, not the bible.. Remember he is not a priest but a law interpreter. The one flesh mantra is a Christian principle, not even shared by all other religions. So Christian values shouldnt come in when interpreting the law, unless the law was crafted in accodance those values. Sharia law has the religious link

  • Lawrence

    8 years for Cold blood Murder!! The state ought to appeal this sentence, This case is an Oscar Pistorius replica. This is third degree murder!!

  • drmanz

    So does this mean court ruling on issues to do with sending WhatsApp messages denigrating a state official i.e. the president will not be prosecuted because for the state to come to know of it it will be infringing on the rights of two private individuals (myself and another) communicating?

    • jae

      good qsn

    • We The People

      Simply YES. You cannot hack and snoop information from whatsapp not meant for you and present it in court as evidence.

    • robzam

      In most cases where such messages come to light, one in the chain of recipients will have reported to the police. Thus, your argument falls short of what you hoped to portray.The police have never stopped people in the street and asked to see messages on their phones, with a view of identifying who is saying what to who. It takes a recipient to divulge the existence of such messages on his phone pinning it on the sender.

      Can somebody who is bothered by this enlightened ruling, tell me exactly what it is that you will be looking for on your spouse’s phone?

  • Gonzo munyemba

    The law is written by people….and can be further developed to accommodate progressive scenarios, I wouldn’t feel safe if my spouse uses the phone to indulge in extramarital activities on the pretext of privacy. The judge, while constrained by the law should make it abundantly clear that more has to be done…..having a lot of such cases simply points out to the inadequacy of this law! Gadzirisai zvinhu….privacy yechii?

    • tehlebo

      the woman of the cell phone saga had intention to kill. she should be hanged. Aiita accident yeku uraya munhu asina intention ano hengwa wani. so please do justice otherwise we wont be married or marry because of cell phone privacy.

      • robzam

        How do you prove intention to kill against intention to cause grievous bodily harm. Intention whether direct or oblique is one legal area that is difficult to prove. What can easily be proven in such cases is actus reus (unlawful act) but it is not sufficient to obtain liability in the absence of mens rea ( guilty mind or intention). Even if you can satisfy both the actus reus and mens rea of murder, consideration for defences and other factors that can either break in the chain of causation or mitigate against one’s culpability have got to be considered. This might as well be the reason why you may end up with the 8 years. Once a charge has been reduced from murder to manslaughter, the sentencing guidelines are quite flexible.

    • robzam

      Even if you take away the phone, if your spouse is cheating on you, she/he will still continue. It’s only control freaks who are bothered by this ruling. For your information there are unwritten rules in life. If you are not cheating on her, she is cheating on you and if you are cheating on her, she might not be cheating on you or you are both cheating. If you are so bothered, hire a private investigator and you will end up with uncontrollable BP.

  • Restless

    This ruling is worrisome. It threatens the sanctity of marriage as an institution. Is there anything spouses should hide from each other if not a threat to marriage? I wonder where we are going as a nation if the courts can no longer protect Ubuntu, Hunhu. Yes we are part of the global village, but should uphold our identity. Yes it was wrong for the woman to use violence, but for the courts to say spouses have a right to private communication its questionable.

  • Ngwekazi

    8 years is too little Magistrate. Look at the age difference. Dai amai ava varimwana wake akaurayiwa nenzira iyi ainzwa sei? Umwe anonzi Nsoro umwe Mutasa. So there was no legal marriage 5.11. Madzimai, iyo nyaya yekuti andinzaro, mujeri makaoma. Dzimwe nguva unoti uyu afa arinani. Nsikizi, Zwihwere. Nzara. Uko kugara murumu mune public toilet. Kuno urikudya, mumwe arimutoilet. Mahwindo arimudenga denga. Uchazvionera sefodya pamhino. And if you are a normal person, that scene will haunt you the rest of your life. You had an intention of killing. Arming yourself with three knives? Just imagine if it was your brother knived to death how would you feel. That 8 year child if it was your child with Mutasa, will hate you the rest of your. Wange wazviwanira dhara rako Nsoro.

  • Sly-View

    If my wife who i exchanged vows of honesty with tells me her phone is her privacy ,i choose to keep my salary, payslip and bank detail as my privacy from her too.The penalty given is also a joke, 8yrs for killing a husband in front of an 8 yr old child.vasati varoora ,bvunzanai kana muchaita phones private in the marriage before mapinda mazviri and save us the horrors and murders and judge ruling disappointments. this just doesnt make any sense

  • Masundanyika

    brilliant stuff. i can see the constitutional court is catching up. the court did not say dont touch the other partys phone but do not snook into the phone. Ask for permission or something

  • justsaying

    Iam of the view that the judge was right on the privacy part because some people are living a hell in these so called marriages not all marriages are perfect as you would want to portray,yes the bible says something about being one flesh but ayas not always.so people in such marriages should also be protected.those in perfect marriages need not worry this ruling is not about you

  • dhafudhunda

    8 years hadzimboitiba kutokundwa ne munhu wakaba mombe. hazviitiba

  • Sihluku Madoda

    nxa litshadile kumele lithembani hayi ukudlala umachatshelana umahlule bekumele atshele abantu iqiniso ngoba sizabulalana ngoba ungaBONA UMUNTU ESEBAMBA IFONII YOMUNYE AKUSEKHO UKUTHEMBANAsekukhona okutshaya amanzi

  • Silas

    are the vows made at a wedding between bride and groom law? if they are then there is conflict between the laws here.

    • robzam

      What do the vows say about the cellphone? Like anything else in a marriage all the magistrate is saying is that ask from your spouse, but control freaks just want to grab the phone and start going through it. I bought my wife a car but if for any reason I want to use her car, I will simply ask her, what’s so difficult about that? Ask, if she refuses, it just a reflection of the state of your marriage. I don’t even bother, what for really, I have better things to do than scrolling through my wife’s phone

  • Trusty

    if u say the law is good in marriage consider this too
    - i wont disclose my payslip or earnings, its invasion of my privacy
    -U dont have to ask me where i will be coming from at any hour, that’s invasion too. tongotangira pandinenge ndadzoka
    -U have know right to question what i do coz its my private undertakings… Really and we say we are married? lets not have shallow minds. the real issue about high crime rate esp crimes of passion is hard economic situation and linient laws towards women. wave kutoti ” hapana zvamunotiita… munotidii?”

    • mgf

      If your wife wants to see your payslip you can refuse because it’s your right to privacy. If you want to give her fine but she cannot commit a crime because you refused . She cannot assault you or kill you. She has to ask nicely. Otherwise she goes to jail.

      • robzam

        This is assuming that you are married to a house wife, women these days equally earn a lot of money, what if she decides to take you up on your game of refusing with payslips, being the controlling African husband, you will end up in prison after assaulting her. Don’t start the games you cannot finish. Men want to snoop into their wives’ phones but they don’t want theirs to be touched.

    • robzam

      This is where you are missing the point, there is a difference between asking and snooping. Ask to see her phone but in the process try and explain to her that I don’t trust you that is why I need to check on your phone. Is it really wort all the trouble. If you don’t trust her or thinkin she is cheating on you, why not just talk to her more so just go your seperate ways. What is illegal is to wait until she goes to bed and then you steal her phone and go to the toilet to scroll through it.

  • Mutongigava

    The judge is wrong to say evidence gathered illegally is not evidence. The person may be charged for intruding but if the evidence can be availed, it should be used to prove there were extenuating circumstances. If the man was alive today, he would be forced by the court to bring the evidence forward. If someone commits murder and the evidence is brought in an illegal manner, would the court throw out the evidence? Or they examine the evidence to see if it’s incriminating enough?

    • robzam

      He who comes with dirty hands should not seek for an equitable remedy from the courts.

  • Mutongigava

    I challenge the law to tell us, what are the rights of the spouse in a marriage setup? What does the marriage law say about obligations in a marriage setup?

    • robzam

      The starting point is, what do you think are your obligations in a marriage?

  • Sly-View

    Well according to the paper she wasn’t on any receiving end which makes 8 years a joke of a sentencing and my friend don’t try and be smart with us on” A cellphone belongs to one individual hence its operation does not need an assistance” this is real life and this is marriage. unless you mean a man and a woman are in a marriage were they do not care what the other does and no trust is need then you right.The foundation of marriage is trust …”you got my back my love?”

    • robzam

      When you read stories from our papers you have to be circumspect, our reporters are not specialists, hence the angle of their reporting is always that of selling a story rather than informing. Even a freshman from law school will tell you that, for such a sentence to be given full or partial defences were considered. In murder cases, the burden of proof is on the state to prove that the unlawful act was committed with an intention to kill. In other jurisdictions they also include intention to cause grievous bodily harm. The murder case starts falling apart if intention cannot be proven beyond reasonable doubt. It is the unreported facts of this case that are crucial as to how the magistrate came up with this sentence. For a woman to just pick a knife because the man could not show her his mobile phone sounds highly unlikely, there is more to this story than what has been reported.

  • karombe

    but human beings are a confused lot. pamuchato muri nyama imwe. paita nyaya wave someone else. hauihwini!

  • Bamboo

    Courts should not be there to just give judgements anyhow, but to also look at the identity and moral aspect of the society. Having said that, promiscuity is wrong and it is on the increase but such judgements do they help reduce or help increase? Is it good to have no transparency in the home resulting in maybe speculation and revenge thereby breaking marriages and kids suffer. Where then will we stand regarding HIV and AIDS, STDs and STIs, abortions, unwanted pregnancies, divorce, child maintenance, domestic violence, the list is endless. Is that the kind of society that we want? These are laws that should be passed by someone who is cheating and wants that as a personal interest not a precedence in a court of law. I feel there are other ways to approach this matter that does not leave the partner abused and marriages failing. I think we need evidence based approaches and practitioners on the benches not people who serve personal interests.

  • robzam

    There is nothing legally called a female rapist in Zimbabwe. They can only be charged for sexual assault, hence their sentences are lighter. The reason why women tend to get what you perceive as lighter sentences in homicide cases is more to do with the circumstances sorrounding their cases rather than gender. It is common knowledge that more than 75% of women who commit homicide, does so in self defence. Self defence, legally is treated as a full defence, meaning that if she can prove self defence and her use of force was such that a reasonable person in her situation could have used the same, she can walk Scot free. However, if her use of force was excessive, the charge can still be altered to that of manslaughter, which attracts a lighter sentence.

    On the other hand, should she not qualify for full defence, she still can utilise partial defences like diminished responsibility, provocation, among others. The essence of partial defences is to reduce one’s charge from that of murder to manslaughter. This is why you will rarely find women being charged with 1st degree murder unlike most murder crimes by men which are committed with malice aforethought (premeditated).

  • boutros

    And i think the operator cannot give them (police) without a court order

  • zvanaka

    lets say a wife snoops into hubbys phone, finds out he is cheating and attacks the girl friend. can the girl friend sue her for that