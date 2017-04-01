Gwede Mantashe on Cabinet reshuffle: ‘I’m very uncomfortable’

JOHANNESBURG. – The African National Congress (ANC) and South African Communist Party (SACP) are not happy with President Jacob Zuma’s Cabinet reshuffle.

“We were given a list that was complete and my own view as the secretary general, I felt like this list has been developed somewhere else and it’s given to us to legitimise it,” ANC secretary general Gwede Mantashe told Eyewitness News on Friday morning.

“And my own view is that I’m very uncomfortable because areas where ministers do not perform have not been touched. Ministers have been moved and the majority of them were good performing ministers.

“I’m very much uncomfortable with it.”

Solly Mapaila, the SACP’s second deputy secretary general, told EWN they hope the reshuffle leads to change in the party.

“We hope that the ANC will find a mechanism for self-correction because it’s quite clear that some of those that have shown disdain for the South African population and their office have been retained, whereas hard-working individuals have been removed.”

On Friday morning a protest is expected outside the National Treasury offices in central Pretoria. – Huffington Post SA