Gumbo’s son laid to rest

Herald Reporter

Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Dr Joram Gumbo’s son, Dr Jeremy Gumbo, who died in South Africa last Thursday was yesterday laid to rest at his rural home in Mpesi, Mberengwa.

Jeremy, who was born in 1969, was working at Chris Hani Hospital after completing his PhD studies at Witswatersrand University last year.

In his keynote address at the burial, Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa said President Mugabe had sent his condolences after learning of the sad news on his return from the World Economic Forum in Durban, South Africa on Saturday.

“The President sent his condolences to the Gumbo family,” he said.

VP Mnangagwa said he knew Jeremy when he was still young.

He said while Jeremy was highly educated, he remained humble.

“We can plan whatever we want in life, but God is in control.

“He is the only one who knows when each one of us will die.

“No one, including pastors, knows which route God uses when he calls us to be with him.

“We can plan whatever we want, but God is the only one who knows whether we will live to accomplish those things.

“We cannot run away from death.

“But what we can do is when you plan your life, you should dedicate those things to God and ask that it be his will that you achieve those things.

“Jeremy pursued his education to PhD because he wanted to help his country while others spend time plotting witchcraft,” he said.

VP Mnangagwa was accompanied to Mberengwa by Zimbabwe Defence Forces Commander, General Constantino Chiwenga and his wife Marry, Information, Media and Broadcasting Services Minister Chris Mushohwe, Finance Minister Patrick Chinamasa and Labour Minister Prisca Mupfumira and senior Government officials.

Other ministers who attended the burial include Josiah Hungwe, Abednico Ncube, Jason Machaya, Advocate Martin Dinha and Makhosini Hlongwane.

National Assembly Speaker, Advovate Jacob Mudenda and deputy ministers Michael Madanha, Tapiwa Matangaidze, Daves Marapira and Tsitsi Muzenda also attended the burial.

Zanu-PF deputy national political commissar Cde Omega Hungwe, Deputy Secretary for Administration Cde July Moyo, Midlands chairperson, Cde Daniel McKenzie Ncube, Mberengwa North MP, Cde Cde Tafanana Zhou and several other MPs from various provinces were present.

VP Mnangagwa said this was clear testimony that Minister Gumbo worked well with his colleagues.

Jeremy left behind his wife and three children.