Group Captain Mharapara dies

Praise Bvumbamera and Tatenda Charamba

Air Force of Zimbabwe Group Captain Raymond Stanford Mharapara, who died at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals on Tuesday, was yesterday buried at Glen Forest Cemetery in Harare. A funeral parade was held at National Defence College.Speaking during the funeral parade, Air Vice Marshal Michael Tedzani Moyo, the commandant of National Defence College, expressed sorrow for the loss of Group Captain Mharapara and commended him for his good leadership.

“Allow me on behalf of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces and in particular, the Air force of Zimbabwe and the National Defence College to express my deepest sympathy and heartfelt condolences on the sad loss of our beloved and illustrious senior officer,” said Air Vice Marshal Moyo.

“It was indeed with the utmost shock that we all learnt of this untimely loss, such that we are still struggling to comprehend why such a vibrant, principled, loyal and experienced senior officer could be taken away at this critical period when his invaluable contributions were still required.”

Family spokesperson Mr Godfrey Andrew Manyere paid tribute to Group Captain Mharapara, describing him as a committed and responsible man and that his untimely death was a great loss to the whole family.

Group Captain Mharapara died after fighting severe bleeding while undergoing a minor bile duct operation at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals.

In recognition of his outstanding performance, he was promoted to the rank of Air Lieutenant on August 7, 1983, Flight Lieutenant on June 28, 1985 , Squadron Leader on August 25, 1989, Wing Commander on May 28, 1991 and Group Captain on June 6, 2012.

Group Captain Mharapara is survived by his wife Constance and five children.