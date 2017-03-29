Grade 7 pupil raped to cover dad’s debt

Tendai Rupapa Senior Court Reporter

An Islamic religious leader reportedly raped a 14-year-old congregant, saying she had to pay her father’s debt through being intimate with him.James Gande (31) is said to have raped the Grade Seven pupil at a mosque after threatening to stab her with a knife he was wielding.

Gande yesterday appeared before Ms Barbra Chimboza, charged with rape and was released on $100 bail, coupled with some conditions, among them reporting twice a week to the police and to surrender his passport. It was alleged that on March 25 in Waterfalls, the minor was leaving the mosque after attending afternoon prayers in the company of four friends.

When they were about to walk out of the premises, Gande, who was standing at the gate, reportedly asked her to remain.

The prosecutor Ms Linda Gadzikwa alleged that Gande lied to the victim that he wanted to give her a parcel for her father.

After ordering the minor’s friends to leave the premises, Gande allegedly took her to a guardroom behind the church.

While in the guardroom, he then told the minor that her father owed him something, which he did not disclose.

He further told the child that she was going to pay for her father’s debt in any way he pleases.

Gande, the court heard, pulled out a knife and threatened to stab the victim if she screamed and proceeded to rape her.

After the alleged sexual abuse, Gande told the victim to go home and ordered her not to tell anyone about what had transpired. As she was leaving, she then met a friend at the gate whom she told.

The victim’s friend indicated that they should report the matter to Gande’s wife, but on their way to his house they met him and he again pulled the same knife and threatened them. They then fled and went home.

The victim reported the matter to her family, prompting them to make a report to the police.