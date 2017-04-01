Grab opportunities, Mushohwe tells content producers

Samuel Kadungure in Chipinge

Information, Media and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Christopher Mushohwe yesterday challenged content producers to grab opportunities coming with the creation of 12 television channels by telling the unique local story without market worries.

Dr Mushohwe was speaking in Chipinge at the Zim Digital outreach programme attended by his deputy Cde Thokozile Mathuthu, Permanent Secretary in the ministry Mr George Charamba, Deputy ICT Minister Cde Win Mlambo and senior officials from the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe and the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation.

Dr Mushohwe’s call come at a time Government has started assisting prospective producers with resources to create content for the dozen television channels, as the country nears finalisation of the digitisation programme.

He said the digitisation programme presents Zimbabwe with the best opportunity to rediscover itself.

“Focus will be on 75 percent local content and we should not waste money on foreign content when we have abundant talent to tell our story,” said Dr Mushohwe.

“We need to come up with our own version of Hollywood or Nollywood.

“This industry has potential to create billions and as content producers you should not let this opportunity slip through your fingers. We can create thousands of jobs that are not available in the country.

“It’s going to be easy money for a lot of you because creating content just requires talent.”

Dr Mushohwe said Chipinge content producers could exploit the district’s rich traditional culture such as muchongoyo, traditional healing, whispering caves, Chirinda forests, macademia nuts, tea and timber, sugar cane and banana plantations, to tell a unique story. He said the artists were lucky to be presented with such a lucrative opportunity.

“Think of where Mukadota, Paraffin and Mutirowafanza would be if they had such an opportunity,” said Dr Mushohwe.

“They would be billionaires, but unfortunately they had fame, but not money.

“I want to assure you that this is your opportunity to make money. There is a tendency by Zimbabweans to take things for granted, so take this programme seriously.

“Always be cautious and start working on good content. This is an opportunity for Zimbabwe to rediscover itself and tell her own story.”

Dr Mushohwe said content production should not be a problem in Manicaland given its beautiful mountainous scenery.