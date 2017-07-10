Govt to provide 125 000 housing units, stands

Leonard Ncube Bulawayo Bureau

GOVERNMENT is confident of providing 125 000 housing units and serviced stands by 2018 as various residential housing projects are currently underway.

This comes at a time Shelter Afrique, an organisation that finances residential accommodation projects in Africa, has invested over $44 million in housing programmes in the country.

Officiating at the 36th Shelter Afrique annual general meeting in Victoria Falls last week, Acting President Phelekezela Mphoko, who was the guest of honour, said Government remained committed to providing affordable housing.

“Government remains committed to the provision of sustainable housing and in our view we will continue to stimulate economic growth and development as the housing sector sustains downstream industries,” said VP Mphoko in a speech read on his behalf by Provincial Minister of State for Matabeleland North Cain Mathema.

“Government is on course towards achieving the 125 000 housing units and serviced stands by 2018, which include construction of high-rise apartments inclusive of walk-up flats as the preferred mode.

“As a nation we are on course towards realising the above target through efforts by Government, local authorities, private land developers and cooperatives,” he said.

The country’s national housing backlog stands in excess of 1,25 million.

VP Mphoko said the housing backlog on the continent was worrying, especially in five countries: Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Zambia and Zimbabwe with a combined deficit of 23,4 million housing units.

VP Mphoko urged member states to think especially about youths, who face both unemployment and housing challenges.

“Such challenges require forward planning, policy consistency and timeous implementation of agreed strategies and action plans. Given this scenario, it is evident that as a matter of urgency we need to find lasting solutions to the challenges of burgeoning populations and national competing demands,” he said.

Shelter Afrique has 44 members and VP Mphoko said the conference gave it an opportunity to craft sustainable housing solutions to collectively clear the housing backlog.

He challenged member states to pay up their contributions.

Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Minister Cde Saviour Kasukuwere paid $2,2 million as the country’s share of contributions to the organisation.

Cde Kasukuwere, who is the incoming chairman for the organisation, taking over from his Nigerian counterpart Mr Babatunde Raji Fashola, challenged countries to pull in the same direction.

“The objective is to pool resources and grow the purse. We have a duty to house our people with decent low cost accommodation.

“Zimbabwe is working tirelessly to provide housing as shown by the National Housing Delivery Programme contained in the Zim-Asset document to deliver in 2018 and we want to thank Shelter Afrique for its investment in Zimbabwe housing which is in excess of $44 million,” he said.

The theme for the meeting was: “Shelter Afrique and the new Urban Agenda.”