Govt targets more VTCs

Locadia Mavhudzi Midlands Correspondent

Government targets to establish Vocational Training Centres (VTCs) in all districts across the country to empower youths.

Speaking at the 17th graduation ceremony at Kaguvi Vocational Training Centre near Gweru, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Youth, Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment Dr Desire Sibanda said Government was working on a programme to increase VCTs so that youths acquire sustainable skills for livelihood.

“As a ministry we intend to increase VCTs from the current 43 to cover all districts across the country.

“To ensure young people play an active role in economic development, the ministry is also setting up an Empower Bank that will offer loans to the youths.

“The long-term goal is to empower the next generation with a broad range of skills,” said Dr Sibanda.

He commended Kaguvi Vocational Training Centre for diversifying courses offered and forging partnerships with other higher education institutions.

“I am glad to note that you have in the past year diversified courses on offer and incorporated relevant training such as mining.

“That is relevant because Midlands province is the mining hub in the country.

“Your partnership with the Midlands State University for the diploma course in agriculture is highly commendable as you blend practical needs with theory,” he said.

He also commended the training institution for supporting Command Agriculture through technical skills adding that his ministry will lobby for irrigation equipment.

“Your performance in the agriculture sector needs to be complemented as I have seen your irrigation equipment needs to be revamped.

“We will engage the Ministry of Agriculture, Mechanisation and Irrigation Development to support you with the needed equipment and machinery.”

Meanwhile, Kaguvi VCT principal Mr Piason Ndoro said 443 graduated with national certificates in various courses.

“We have 443 students who graduated with national certificates in various courses including fabrication, brick and block laying, catering, mining and nurse aides.