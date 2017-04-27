Govt speaks on Mbalula utterances

Abigail Mawonde Herald Correspondent

Government yesterday urged South Africa to follow diplomatic channels if there were issues that need attention, saying the two countries enjoyed very cordial relations.

This follows utterances by South African Police Minister Fikile Mbalula blaming criminal activities in South Africa on Zimbabwean ex-soldiers.

Minister Mbalula told journalists on Tuesday: “There are people who come here from Zimbabwe, and they cross the line here. They run away from the military in Zimbabwe and they come here and promote criminality here in South Africa.

“There are Zimbabwean ex-soldiers who are in this country, robbing banks and promoting criminality. They are running away from uncle Bob there.

“In Zimbabwe, once you are a soldier, you are a soldier for life. You can’t get out of it. So, to get out of it they run to South Africa, then they come here and rob banks. They are on the payroll of criminals, and we can’t trace them.

“If a South African steals, it’s easy to trace them because I will find you somewhere in the forensics because I have your fingerprints. I’ve got you all covered, South Africans.”

Information, Media and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Christopher Mushohwe yesterday urged South Africa to follow established channels of communication.

“Zimbabwe and South Africa enjoy a very cordial relationship,” he said. “It is not in the habit of Zimbabwe to discuss security related matters in the public and as such Zimbabwe respects laid out protocols and procedures in handling matters.

“So really, if there are issues they are discussed through known and established channels.”