Govt sends consultant to Tokwe Mukosi Dam

From George Maponga in Masvingo

Government has dispatched a consultant to Tokwe Mukosi Dam as plans to start developing a mega-irrigation scheme using Zimbabwe’s largest inland dam intensify. The consultant would, among other things, validate the existing irrigation master plan to pave for the development of an irrigation scheme. Swathes of land stretching from southern parts of Chivi and Masvingo districts into Mwenezi and Chiredzi are expected to be transformed into a vast perennial greenbelt through irrigation water from Tokwe-Mukosi.

Over 25 000 hectares would be opened to irrigation using the dam that was commissioned by President Mugabe in May this year.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Mechanisation and Irrigation Development (Cropping) Davis Marapira said development of an irrigation scheme at Tokwe-Mukosi would start once the findings of the consultant are out.

“There is a consultant who is already on the ground at Tokwe-Mukosi to validate the irrigation master plan that was already in place.

“The master plan that is there was done 20 or so years ago and the consultant is on the ground to capture any new changes that might be on the ground.

“Once the consultant comes out with an updated irrigation master plan then the real work will start because we want to make sure that Tokwe-Mukosi water is put to use as soon as possible,’’ he said.

The deputy minister added that Tokwe-Mukosi Dam would transform Masvingo Province into an irrigation hub with the potential to be the country’s breadbasket.

Government has already announced that over 3 000 families displaced by Tokwe-Mukosi, who were relocated to Chingwizi in Mwenezi and a further 6 000 families, who would be moved to create a buffer zone around the dam, were supposed to be among the first to benefit through irrigation.

Tokwe-Mukosi Dam has a full capacity of 1,8 billion cubic metres.

Besides being a tourist attraction, the dam is also poised to be a fisheries hub with thousands of jobs expected to be created when the fisheries project reaches its peak.

Tokwe-Mukosi Dam will also house a 15-megawatt mini-hydro power station that is currently under construction with power from the plant expected to light up the entire Masvingo Province.

A $400 million ethanol plant is also planned at Nuanetsi Ranch in Mwenezi where thousands will grow sugarcane using Tokwe-Mukosi water.